What Is the Nordic Walking Technique and How Can It Benefit Your Health? Nordic walking became popular in Finland in the early 1900s. By Jamie Bichelman Published Nov. 26 2025, 3:35 p.m. ET

The benefits of walking are plentiful, and every so often, new techniques and novel strategies reignite people's passion for going on walks that improve mental and physical well-being. Some zany walking trends come and go, of course, but the core principle remains: walking is so, so good for your mental and physical health, and if you are physically able to do so, you should be going on dedicated walks every day. Is the Nordic walking technique, then, here to stay — or is it just another fad?

If you have not yet learned the nuances of the Nordic walking technique, it is likely that you are curious about its benefits and accessibility for those who may not be in elite shape but nevertheless want to maximize their exercise times. Below, we report on the Nordic walking technique and how you may be able to adapt it into your exercise plan. Continue reading to learn all about Nordic walking and everything that is involved with this unique technique.

What is Nordic walking?

Okay, sure, you may have seen older adults walking around your neighborhood utilizing walking poles, but don't you dare think for one second that Nordic walking is a "senior-only sport," according to CNN Health. Indeed, Nordic walking involves a unique style of walking, buoyed by a specific type of walking pole, which can amplify the benefits of your walk, all while reducing pressure on your joints.

"Many folks even click their way through city centers with these poles — also known as walking sticks or hiking poles — because they provide support, enhance stability and take some of the load off your joints," according to CNN Health. "If you’re using Nordic walking poles, a specific type of trekking stick that requires a particular walking style, you can reap even more benefits."

Nordic walking is backed by research to potentially reduce pain among those with fibromyalgia; boost the ability to perform daily tasks in patients with coronary artery disease; and engages between 80% and 90% of your muscles, leading to Nordic walks burning between 20% and 67% more calories than "regular" walks.

According to Nordic Pole Walking Ontario, the reason that the gait of someone who is engaging in Nordic walking appears similar to cross-country skiing, is because Nordic walking became popular in Finland in the early 1900s as a means for cross-country skiers to train during off-months, hence the "ski walking," or Nordic walking technique. Add it all up, and this walking technique is an increasingly popular way to engage most of the body's muscles to maximize efficiency while walking.

Nordic walking classes near me:

One great way to connect with like-minded people who are interested in Nordic walking is by finding a group near you via the Meetup app. Some of these groups are led by Nordic walking experts who can share tips, guide beginners, and help you ensure that your form is safe and functional. Otherwise, it might behoove you to consult your local recreational center or ask if your local gym or athletic shoe store offers Nordic walking meet-ups and classes.