Kinesiology Expert Says Walking 10,000 Steps a Day Might Not Matter if You Miss This Key Factor

New research finds out the crucial aspects of walking in addition to maintaining daily step counts to reap optimum benefits.

Walking is often overlooked as a low-intensity exercise that does not align with people’s fitness goals. Among the other emerging fitness trends, daily step counts, as high as 10,000 steps, have become a crucial measure of physical activity. However, Dr. Elroy Aguiar, a kinesiology expert and an assistant professor of exercise science at the University of Alabama has revealed that achieving daily step goals is insufficient to get better outcomes. He recommends that cadence plays an essential role than perceived, to gain higher fitness levels through walking, based on his research published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

A Woman in hiking boots walking on the ground with yellow-orange dry fall leaves during the autumn season in park or forest. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Maksym Belchenko)

Key factor to consider while walking

Cadence is the number of steps a person takes per minute. Therefore, Dr. Aguiar’s research study estimated that walking at a pace of 100-plus steps per minute while achieving the daily step count is crucial to optimizing the benefits of exercise. It was found that walking is advantageous to fitness levels only if it’s practiced at a “moderate or higher intensity.” Hence, the said cadence indicated a moderate-intensity exercise which is appropriate for walking-induced physical fitness. The World Health Organization and NHS recommend a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise weekly and 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity, per the Independent.

Woman checking fitness activity on a smartwatch after walking in a public park. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Urbazon)

Thus, reconfiguring walking as a moderate-intensity exercise with 100 or more steps per minute is integral to achieving better health than passive walking. While the number may seem worrisome, Dr. Aguiar considers it an achievable target. He said, “To put it into context, if most people went for a walk down the street, they would self-select a cadence of about 110 to 115 steps per minute, so 100 is a very achievable number.” His study suggests that walking can be a vigorous-intensity activity if the cadence is increased to 130 or more steps per minute and further the benefits of walking.

Balancing cadence and daily step counts

Group of sportspeople walking. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Westend61)

Dr. Aguiar’s study mainly focuses on cadence but his stance on the walking volume is still “unclear.” He weeds out daily step counts as fairly irrelevant if not performed with proper cadence and intensity. The research looks to challenge the idea conceived from former studies around achieving a high number of steps for greater benefits. “The research is suggesting around 7,000 to 8,000 steps per day in terms of volume, and part of that should include 20 to 30 minutes of walking at 100 to 130 steps per minute or faster,” the movement expert said implying it is the best combination for volume and intensity while walking.

Young woman powerwalking in an urban area. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | David Madison)

Besides, the typical 10,000 steps are not necessarily a limit, as walkers can vary above or below the count as long as it is done with moderate intensity. Many believe running is key for developing superior aerobic capacity, but walking could offer the same benefits if an average of 130 steps per minute is covered regularly. Walking, though underrated, has great potential for maintaining healthy physical as well as mental fitness. Other than that, adventure activities like trekking and hiking also amount to moderate or high-intensity exercises and can considerably impact one's physical health.