Fact Check: Are There Any Benefits of Walking Backwards?

By now, you've likely heard about the benefits that even minor forms of exercise can have on your health. Activities like walking have been shown to help reduce some negative health symptoms, and even improve everything from mobility to stamina. But, experts are saying that you may not be walking the right direction when you put your feet to the pavement.

Instead, some are touting the benefits of walking backwards, saying that changing the direction you're moving can actually provide more benefits than walking alone. Intrigued? Keep reading to see what the pros are saying about this unusual exercise.

What are the benefits of walking backwards?

Walking backwards may do everything from burning more calories to improving your posture, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The respected health institute claims that there are multiple benefits to be realized from walking backwards as opposed to forwards, saying that changing your gait in this way requires a different level of focus and muscle usage, giving you a better workout. First, walking this way requires you to use a different muscle group than the one you use each day.

This accomplishes a cross-training affect, that not only allows you to work different parts of your body, but also allows you to rest some that may have been overworked recently. Next, the Cleveland Clinic says that you're likely to burn more calories this way because of the increased heart rate that is achieved when you're using those different muscle groups.

Surprisingly enough, experts also say that you can help prevent joint pain by alternating your walking style this way, since you use a toe-heel movement to walk backwards, which engages muscles like the quadriceps, which absorbs impact and helps to support your knees. Then there are the less physical improvements that you may notice, like stronger posture and a clearer head.

Walking backwards on a treadmill:

If you get most of your steps in at the gym while on the treadmill, you may be curious whether it's okay to walk backwards on a treadmill. According to Self magazine, it can be done. And, when done correctly, it can actually helpimprove knee pain. To accomplish this, the publication says you'll need to be really intentional about walking backwards on the treadmill, ensuring that you straighten your legs all the way while you're walking.

Of course, the publication notes that if you're trying this out because you're suffering from knee pain, it may hurt too much to walk this way, making it harder for you to reap the benefits of using the treadmill. That being said, if you are experiencing knee pain, you may want to talk to your doctor about the appropriate exercises to alleviate it first. Doing the wrong workout or doing the right workout the wrong way can actually make matters worse.