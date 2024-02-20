Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness Is There a Lawsuit Against MaryRuth’s Organics? What to Know about the Popular Supplement Company MaryRuth’s Organics trademark lawsuit in 2022 put it head to head with another supplement company, Doctor Danielle. By Eva Hagan Feb. 20 2024, Published 2:52 p.m. ET Source: maryruthorganics/Instagram

MaryRuth's Organics is a famous supplement company that sells a variety of vitamins and minerals for children, infants, and adults. Based in Los Angeles, MaryRuth's is owned and founded by MaryRuth Ghiyam, a certified health educator, nutritional consultant, and culinary chef, who started the company to create liquid multivitamins for the whole family.

In 2022, MaryRuth’s entered a lawsuit with another supplement company, Doctor Danielle. Is there still a lawsuit against MaryRuth’s Organics? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the lawsuit and its potential resolution.



Was there a lawsuit against MaryRuth's Organics?

In 2022, there was a lawsuit between Mary Ruth's and organic supplement company Doctor Danielle over a trademark issue. According to the case text, Mary Ruth's had sent a letter to the company and the District Court, which accused Doctor Danielle of using a "Confusingly Similar Trade Dress" that contains "very obvious and confusing similarities between Doctor Danielle's new packaging and MaryRuth's packaging."

Doctor Danielle responded to the allegations with claims that it did not know of or use MaryRuth's Organics design for inspiration, and its newest logo was picked during a graphic design contest.

The company argued that its logo depicted Doctor Danielle and her image clearly and easily recognizable as Doctor Danielle and that "Doctor Danielle's use of its New Logo, product packaging, and website do not infringe upon, dilute, or otherwise violate any valid right of MaryRuth under applicable federal or state law." The case was eventually dismissed in August 2022, per Justia.

MaryRuth's had to recall some of its probiotic products in 2021.

Besides the Trademark case, MaryRuth's liquid probiotics for infants were recalled in October 2021. However, the recall has since ended. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), MaryRuth's voluntarily recalled two lots of liquid probiotics for infants because of possible contamination by Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a microorganism that could cause infection in infants.

According to a 2023 medical review, Pseudomonas aeruginosa is usually found in freshwater and other bodies of water, such as swimming pools, and can lead to infections such as pneumonia, otitis externa, and folliculitis. Once the contamination was found, MaryRuth’s recalled the products to protect its customers from infection. Since the 2021 recall, there have been no other recalls of MaryRuth’s products.

Is MaryRuth’s good for you?

Moving past the legal issues and recall, MaryRuth’s Organics is generally a good supplement to take. The liquid multivitamin contains hesperidin for circulation, betaine for muscle growth and liver function, chromium for metabolism, 1000 percent of the daily recommended biotin, as well as vitamin A, B-vitamins, vitamin C, and vitamin D3, per Vice.