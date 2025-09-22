These Are the Products That Still Contain Red Dye 3 The FDA has given manufacturers until 2027 to replace the Red Dye 3 with a non-banned agent. By Lauren Wellbank Published Sept. 22 2025, 2:49 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

A lot has been said about red dyes over the years. In fact, the food color additive has been a point of contention for many, and has even had certain iterations of the synthetic coloring banned for use in the U.S. That's because some studies have shown that certain variations of the food color can cause cancer in animals. However, that doesn't mean that all red food dye is the same, and some versions of the food color have been deemed safe by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Red 3 is one such color that has been banned in the country. However, because of the way that the ban works, the FDA gave manufacturers a certain amount of time to phase out the food in ingestible products, like food and medicine. Want to know which companies are still using Red Dye 3? Here's a list of some commonly used products that are still using Red Dye 3 in 2025.

Source: Sahand Babali/Unsplash

What products still use Red Dye 3?

Red Dye 3 is the synthetic coloring that gives products a cherry-red color. It's used in everything from Maraschino cherries to smoked sausages. People can also find the food coloring in their medicine cabinet as well, since the dye has also been known to be used to create the lipstick red shade on pills and dietary supplements. You can see if a product uses the dye by checking the ingredient list. According to Good Housekeeping, some variations of Red Dye 3 include:

Red Dye No. 3

Red 3

Red #3 So, which products still use the coloring? Unfortunately, too many to list. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 8,836 brands marketed in the U.S. and New Zealand still contain Red Dye 3 in the ingredient list. These companies still have time to get into compliance with the U.S. regulation, which prohibited the use of Red Dye 3 in January 2025, giving food manufacturers until Jan. 15, 2025, and food and drug manufacturers until Jan. 18, 2028 to comply.

How can you avoid eating foods with Red Dye 3?

If you're worried about consuming Red Dye 3 — which has been associated with cancer in rats when consumed in high doses, according to Good Housekeeping — there are a few things you can do the next time you're at the grocery store. First, you can double check the ingredient lists on any items you purchase that have a red or pink color. Another option involves avoiding red processed foods.

While it's probably safe to assume that strawberries from the produce section don't have Red Dye 3, the same can't be said for prepackaged strawberry juice, since the dye may have been used to create a more appealing color. Instead, you may want to skip those processed items altogether, especially if you are worried about the potential dangers of consuming the product.