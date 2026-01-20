Is Ashwagandha Safe for Kids To Take? Opinions Are Mixed Among Different Communities Ashwagandha has been used for millennia in Eastern medicine. By Jamie Bichelman Published Jan. 20 2026, 3:58 p.m. ET Source: Bankim Desai/Unsplash

Countless consumers take ashwagandha for any of several health reasons, but is the popular herbal supplement safe for kids to take? It is extremely important for families to know which health and wellness products are safe for kids to use and consume, including an herbal product like ashwagandha. It is also vitally important to note that a kid's primary care physician, in conjunction with a registered dietitian, should be consulted in order to give the best guidance for a kid's unique situation.

That said, we've reported below on the best information to know about whether or not it is safe for a kid to take ashwagandha supplements. Continue reading to learn all about the safety and efficacy of ashwagandha for kids, including whether or not there are important disclaimers or things to note before introducing ashwagandha to your kids.

Is ashwagandha safe for kids?

It may be safe for some kids to consume ashwagandha, so long as the child's pediatrician has confirmed it is safe for that individual child to do so. In fact, research exists that investigates the efficacy of ashwagandha in certain child populations, specifically as it is used in Ayurvedic medicine. According to published research hosted in the National Center for Biotechnology Information, 121 children were given either ashwagandha ghrita, ashwagandha granules, or a placebo.

The researchers, who published their work in an ayurveda research journal called AYU, discovered that ashwagandha paired with clarified butter (aka ghee) led to maximum efficacy, or "better clinical response." This was described in terms of bolstering the children's "Brumhana," the Ayurvedic principle of fortifying the nutrition of one's body.

According to a clinically reviewed article by Newport Academy, although ashwagandha has been used for millennia in Eastern medicine, its safety and efficacy have not been studied extensively for use in younger age groups. "In general, ashwagandha should be used like any other mental health medication. That is, with caution, under the supervision of a licensed medical doctor or psychiatrist, and as part of an overall treatment plan that includes therapy and/or other medications," per the article.

TikTok videos abound of children and parents espousing the alleged benefits of ashwagandha.

These benefits include stress reduction, testosterone boosts, and its alleged impact on ADHD. However, as Newport Academy warns, "Many TikTok videos about ashwagandha are made by health coaches or people within the fitness industry who may not have medical training. Hence, they shouldn’t be telling other people how, when, or why to use the herb...just because a video is highly visible doesn’t mean it’s reliable or accurate."