Snowshoes: What Size Am I, Eco-Friendly Brands, and How to Get Started

Though COVID-19 took a catastrophic toll on the planet and our people, one not-so-bad aspect of social distancing was that it encouraged more people to get outside. Instead of going out with friends, many decided to use their free time to take up biking, skiing, and running. But one outdoor activity that really had a renaissance was snowshoeing.

If you're new to it, you may be looking how to size your snowshoes, for eco-friendly brands, and more. Here's a guide to get started.