Novo Nordisk scientists are celebrating after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the company approval for the first Wegovy pill. The GLP-1 was approved to be sold in a daily pill form in December 2025, and the company behind the weight loss drug says it's going to help even more people manage their blood sugar and weight. According to researchers, the initial clinical trials have shown great results, and the oral tablet appears to be comparable to the injectable.

That will be good news for anyone who was hesitant to try the medication due to a fear of needles. However, those involved in the trial say that the pill form of the medication isn't without its side effects, and they also reported a few downsides to the daily pill. You can find out more about the oral GLP-1 medication below, including how to get the Wegovy pill. Unlike with certain other medications, this pill will have some additional avenues for patients who are hoping to try it.

What is the cost of the Wegovy pill?

There's good news for people looking to get their hands on the Wegovy pill, according to ABC News. That's because the oral tablet will cost about $25 less a month than the injectable, which typically runs customers without insurance between $149 and $299 a month. Not only will the pill be more affordable than the injectable, but it may be a bit easier to get your hands on as well. That's because Novo Nordisk says it's bringing it to market "all at once."

Dave Moore, Novo Nordisk's executive director of U.S. operations told ABC's Good Morning America that there has never been a pill launch like this before. "Having it available through commercial insurance from day one, and available in brick-and-mortar pharmacies like CVS and Costco, but then also partnering with telehealth companies," he explained of the process. That means that people will have easier access to the medication, and will be able to get it where most prescriptions are filled.

What are the side effects of the Wegovy pill?

Like we mentioned, the pill went through extensive clinical trials before it was approved by the FDA. During these trials, study participants said they experienced some of the same side effects that those who were taking the injectables experienced, including nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. However, that's not the only possible downsides users could experience. According to the Wegovy website, some other complaints from users include: Constipation

Stomach pain

Headache

Fatigue

Stomach upset

Dizziness

Bloating

Belching

Gas

Stomach flu symptoms

Heartburn

Runny nose or sore throat Those with type 2 diabetes have also reported instances of low blood sugar. Of course, this isn't enough to sway some users away, since the many people have claimed to see amazing results with the drug, which was initially prescribed to help people manage their blood sugar.