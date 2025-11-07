Prices on Zepbound Are Supposed To Drop, When Will You See Them Come Down? Donald Trump claims to have a struck a deal to lower the cost of these drugs. By Lauren Wellbank Published Nov. 7 2025, 3:57 p.m. ET Source: Haberdoedas/Unsplash

If you're one of the people who rely on GLP-1 weight loss drugs Zepbound and Wegovy to control your weight or manage your blood sugar, you're monthly bill may be about to get lowered. That's because Donald Trump announced on Nov. 6, 2025 that he had worked to broker a deal with Novo Nordisk — the company that manufactures the two medications — that will lower the cost of the GLP-1 drugs. If true, that could translate into thousands of dollars of savings for some people.

That's because these medications can cost more than $1,000 a month. However, under this new plan, costs would be capped for people who opt to pay completely out of pocket, or those who order directly through certain companies, including the manufacturers and other third-party sellers. Experts say that could make these treatments even more popular than they already are. So, when can you expect to see Zepbound prices drop? Keep reading to learn more about the new pricing plans.

Source: i yunmai/Unsplash

When will Zepbound prices go down?

Trump announced the deal at the beginning of November, however the actual savings may not come right away. According to NBC News, it looks like the direct-to-consumer pricing — which they say will be available on the TrumpRx website — will happen by the end of 2025. Medicare users, on the other hand, will likely have to wait until sometime in the middle of 2026. However, some experts are raising questions about the timing of the Medicare changes, since those prices have already been set.

Another sticking point with Medicare is the fact that these medications aren't covered for use as weight loss drugs. While Medicare participants can use their coverage to purchase these medications in certain circumstances — a health policy professor with Vanderbilt University told NBC that Wegovy is only covered for heart disease, while Zepbound is only covered when prescribed for sleep apnea — they cannot use it to purchase them for weight loss alone.

How much will people save on Wegovy and Zepbound?

While it's clear that there are still some kinks to be ironed out, NBC says that there are some people who will save money pretty quickly. For example, those buying Wegovy and Zepbound on TrumpRx will pay an average of $350 per month out of pocket, and then that price will drop to $250 over the next two years. Additionally, Trump officials mentioned that there would also be a price drop on GLP-1 pill, which would cost just $149.