A Study Has Been Launched After Weight Loss Drug Users Report Pancreas Problems While promising, weight loss medications may come with many unwanted side effects.

Several different weight loss drugs have proven to be a boon for countless individuals seeking to achieve a healthy weight so they may improve their quality of life. Although weight loss drugs haven't always proven to be effective for all people, it is nevertheless a development in the world of prescription drugs that has improved the lives of many people who take them. That is, until the awful side effects kick in, and there are plenty of symptoms that weight loss drug patients have reported.

One such symptom includes pancreas issues, which happens to be a far too common side effect that many weight loss drug users are reporting to their prescribing physicians. So much so, in fact, that a new study is being launched to further investigate this horrible trend. Keep reading to better understand what some weight loss drug users are saying has been an awful symptom of the drugs, and what a collective of healthcare providers is doing to address this problem.

Report: Weight loss drugs linked to pancreatitis.

According to a story in the Guardian, almost 400 reports have been filed by users of Mounjaro, Wegovy, Ozempic, or liraglutide, with each experiencing acute pancreatitis. A startling 181 of those reports have been from Mounjaro users, and more than 25% of these reports have been filed since 2025 alone.

"Some cases of pancreatitis reported to be linked to GLP-1 medicines (glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists) have been fatal," according to the Guardian. Furthermore, these concerning reports have led officials from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) Yellow Card scheme in the UK to launch a study into the acute pancreatitis side effect of weight loss drugs.

“The Mounjaro (tirzepatide) patient information leaflet warns that inflamed pancreas (acute pancreatitis) is an uncommon side-effect (which may affect up to 1 in 100 people)," according to a Mounjaro spokesperson. "It also advises patients to talk to their doctor or other healthcare professional before using Mounjaro if they have ever had pancreatitis.”

Since 2025, per the Guardian story, there have been 22 reports of acute pancreatitis from patients taking Ozempic or Wegovy. To that end, parent company Novo Nordisk UK said: "Patient safety is of the utmost importance to Novo Nordisk. Like all medications, side effects can occur and vary from patient to patient. The known risks and benefits of GLP1 medicines are described in the summary of product characteristics."

Medications that cause pancreatitis:

While acute pancreatitis is listed as a fairly uncommon side effect of weight loss drugs, it is nevertheless a pervasive symptom that far too many people are experiencing in such a short amount of time. All of that said, there are other medications that may cause pancreatitis, and it is not currently known if the weight loss drug patients reporting pancreatitis are also taking some other medicines that could be causing these symptoms.