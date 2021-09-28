Tips to Curb Jet Lag, Naturally

Although it may be tempting to take an immediate nap, go to bed super early, or sleep in extra late the morning after you land, the best way to adjust to the local time zone is by literally forcing yourself to adapt to the local time zone. According to Sleep Foundation, you shouldn't nap for longer than 30 minutes upon arrival, and you should probably plan to sleep and wake up at the time you normally would, locally. You'll be happy later that you didn't waste time snoozing.