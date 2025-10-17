First Non-Travel Case of Monkeypox Hits California — How Does the Virus Spread? A Long Beach resident has reportedly tested positive for the virus. By Lauren Wellbank Published Oct. 17 2025, 12:15 p.m. ET Source: Alexander Grey/Unsplash

Discovered in Denmark in the 1950s, monkeypox has been on the radar of health experts for decades. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the virus can present with various symptoms, including everything from rashes to fevers. While the virus is typically non-fatal, some people are susceptible to severe infections, which can result in death. That's why it's important to determine if someone experiencing the symptoms of monkeypox truly has the virus.

Other viruses, like chickenpox, measles, certain types of skin infections, and others, can mimic the appearance of monkeypox, which can make treatment a bit trickier. Not only that, but misdiagnosis, or a lack of diagnosis, can also cause monkeypox to spread uncontrollably, which is what has happened in some regions where the virus is more common. How does monkeypox spread? You can learn more about the virus below, including what you can do to keep you and your loved ones safe.

California has experienced multiple monkeypox outbreaks.

California health officials say they are dealing with their first non-travel-related case of severe monkeypox, according to ABC News. A Long Beach resident has reportedly tested positive for the virus and had to be hospitalized while they battled the worst of the illness. The severe strain, which is part of the clade I virus, has been responsible for seven cases in the U.S. in 2025. Fortunately, it sounds like the Long Beach resident is expected to make a full recovery.

However, that infection is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to clade II infections. According to ABC News, a massive 2022 outbreak caused more than 100,000 infections globally, which included 30,000 U.S. cases. A lot of the reason for the outbreaks has to do with the ease at which monkeypox spreads. According to WHO, most infections come from person-to-person interactions, including sexual (which has been blamed for the 2022 outbreak) and non-sexual contact.

In non-sexual spread, the virus is often passed from person-to-person through respiratory droplets. The virus can also be transmitted through mucus membranes and open wounds, and it can remain on shared surfaces for a long time, making it easier to spread. That's why the WHO recommends that people carefully clean and disinfect objects that have come into contact with someone who has the virus.

Is there a monkeypox vaccine?

Since we know how easily monkeypox can spread, some health officials are suggesting that vulnerable groups obtain the monkeypox vaccine. The two-dose shot can protect people against both monkeypox and smallpox, with the understanding that they should only have mild symptoms should they become infected with the virus. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), certain people are more at risk of the virus and, therefore, should consider getting vaccinated.