8 Surprising Menu Items at Chick-fil-A That Are Actually Vegetarian More and more restaurants are factoring vegetarian and vegan consumers into their menu planning. Even Chick-fil-A has these eight items to choose from.

Loaded with burgers and chicken nuggets, fast food menus are often meat-heavy, which can leave vegetarians with nothing but fries and a soda for lunch.

But fear not, more and more restaurants are factoring vegetarians and vegans into their planning. Even Chick-fil-A, the kingdom of chicken, has recognized the growing demand for veggie-friendly options.

Chick-fil-A is evolving to include more vegetarian options.

Chick-fil-A might be famous for chicken, but it's not completely blind to the plant-based changes happening in fast food. The chain has been quietly expanding its vegetarian offerings. Let's take a closer look at the vegetarian-friendly options that Chick-fil-A now offers. From crispy sides to fresh salads, here are eight menu items that cater to vegetarian consumers.

Waffle Potato Fries

For vegetarians, french fries are a reliable staple for fast food eating, but these waffle fries kick it up a notch. They are a crispy, golden delight that happens to be vegetarian-friendly. Plus, they are cooked in canola oil, not beef tallow, making them a safe bet for vegans, too.

Kale Crunch Side

Kale yeah, this option is actually a full meal! Chick-fil-A’s kale salad is a refreshing mix of kale and cabbage, topped with crunchy almonds and tossed in an apple cider and dijon mustard vinaigrette. It's a great way to add some greens to your day without compromising on flavor.

Mac & Cheese

Chick-fil-A describes their mac and cheese as, "a classic macaroni and cheese recipe featuring a special blend of cheeses including Parmesan, Cheddar, and Romano." While this item isn't suitable for vegans, it is a staple for vegetarians!

Hash Browns

Breakfast lovers, rejoice! Chick-fil-A's Hash Browns are a vegetarian-friendly morning option. These crispy potato medallions are cooked in canola oil, just like the waffle fries. They're perfect for satisfying those early-morning cravings.

Fruit Cup

Sometimes, you just need a burst of natural sweetness, and you're good to go. In those situations, you can go for this option. Chick-fil-A describes their fruit cup as a, "nutritious fruit mix made with chopped pieces of red and green apples, mandarin orange segments, fresh strawberry slices, and blueberries," which sounds delicious!

Market Salad (with modifications)

With a few tweaks, the Market Salad can become a vegetarian favorite. Ask for it without chicken, and you'll have a bowl full of mixed greens, apples, strawberries, and blueberries. Don't forget to top it off with a vegetarian dressing!

Greek Yogurt Parfait

The Greek Yogurt Parfait is a protein-packed winner. Layered with fresh strawberries, blueberries, and granola, it's a tasty option for vegetarians on the go.

Vegetarian wraps aren't on the menu, but you can get one.