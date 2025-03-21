Are McDonald’s Fries Vegetarian? The Truth Behind Eating at the Golden Arches The answer might surprise you. By Sarah Walsh Published March 21 2025, 1:33 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

For decades, McDonald's fries have been a staple for vegetarians seeking a quick and familiar fast-food fix. However, a surprising shift in February 2025 has altered the landscape, leaving many to wonder: Are McDonald's fries still vegetarian? Despite their appearance, McDonald's fries in the United States are no longer vegetarian.

McDonald's reverted back to an old recipe.

In a move that's shocked many, McDonald's has returned to using beef tallow to fry their iconic potatoes. This change marks a significant departure from their 35-year practice of using vegetable oil. The swap began in 1990 when the company ditched beef fat due to health concerns about saturated fats.

Source: McDonald's

For years, this compromise allowed vegetarians to enjoy McDonald’s fries while vegans still had to steer clear. However, this delicate balance ended in February 2025 when McDonald’s announced its return to beef tallow. The decision was reportedly inspired by a growing trend among fast-food chains like Steak ’n Shake, which recently adopted beef tallow for frying. While some customers welcomed the nostalgic return of the old flavor, vegetarians and vegans were left disappointed.

Why the switch back matters to plant-based eaters.

The return to beef tallow means McDonald’s fries are no longer suitable for vegetarians or vegans. For vegetarians who relied on McDonald’s fries as a convenient option, this change feels like a step backward. It also raises questions about whether fast-food chains are truly committed to accommodating vegetarians and vegans like their European locations.

Alongside the switch away from cooking their french fries in vegetable oil — McDonald's has also steered away from other vegetarian-friendly options in their U.S. locations as well. The discontinuation of their plant-based McPlant burger is a prime example. Despite its success in European markets, the McPlant failed to gain traction in the U.S., and McDonald's discontinued it. One TikToker explaines, "McDonald's finally has an update on the McPlant and it's not looking great yall."

So, what can plant-based eaters do now?

With McDonald’s fries off the table, plant-based diners may need to look elsewhere. Chains like Burger King and Wendy’s still offer fries cooked in vegetable oil — without any animal-derived ingredients. So, it is still possible for vegetarians and vegans to get their french fry fix. While vegetarian consumers won't find french fries at Starbucks, they can now pick from a number of new plant-based options on their morning coffee run — including spicy falafel or an Impossible breakfast sandwich.

