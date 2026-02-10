Study Raises Concerns About Vapes and Secondhand Smoke There is "a chemical cocktail of metal nanoparticles and reactive peroxides in aged e-cigarette aerosols." By Lauren Wellbank Updated Feb. 10 2026, 8:55 a.m. ET Source: Romain B/Unsplash

There are some people who believe that switching to vapes and e-cigarettes is a healthier way to move away from traditional cigarettes. And while it was a good way for some people to stop using cigarettes, or to cut back, some studies have concluded that vapes may be even more harmful than traditional cigarettes, especially when it pertains to how they are marketed towards children. But the American Heart Association comes out against the electronic devices for several reasons, citing risks.

Among them, an increased risk of nicotine addiction, the potential to be exposed to harmful chemicals like diacetyl and other cancer-causing chemicals, and poisoning from the liquid that is used in the e-cigarettes themselves. The last point is one that has impacted users as well as children who have accidentally gotten hold of the cigarettes. While many of the risks are to the smokers themselves, some wonder whether you can get secondhand smoke from a vape. Keep reading to find out.

Can you get secondhand smoke from a vape?

The University of California Riverside has released the findings of a 2026 study that says the aerosols produced by vapes have fine particles that can combine with the atmosphere to create a collection of harmful particles. "Our study reveals that the chemical cocktail of metal nanoparticles and reactive peroxides in aged e-cigarette aerosols creates a unique profile of respiratory health risks," Ying-Hsuan Lin, author and environmental scientist, said in a statement about the study.

Lin went on to say that bystanders shouldn't have to breathe the vapor created by these devices, especially indoors where the ozone inside of a building or residence can change the composition of the metal and peroxide particles in the vapors. Not only does the composition change, but according to Lin those radicals can go on to produce particles that are capable of producing around 100 times more radicals than larger particles, which penetrate deep into the lung tissue.

Is vaping weed safe?

While the study focuses on nicotine vapes and e-cigarettes, weed vapes are also a popular option for smokers. According to NPR, smokers still have to worry about exposure to chemicals, like sulfuric acid, which one expert who spoke to the publication said could be left behind during the extraction process. Additionally, there are risks of potential exposure to the pesticides that are used on the marijuana plants themselves, which can remain in concentrated doses after processing.

Then there's the fact that many children have gotten sick after getting their hands on a vape, which are often brightly colored and flavored with enticing scents and tastes like strawberry and cotton candy. In short, it seems like vaping comes with risk no matter whether that be for the person who is using the vape themselves, or those bystanders who could come into unwanted contact with liquid inside the vape, either through secondhand smoke or by accidentally ingesting it.