Organic Foods: Are They Really Healthier?

Many years ago, the definition of “organic” differed, which created some gray areas. According to Kathleen Zelman, MPH, RD/LD, director of nutrition for the WebMD Weight Loss Clinic , consumers never really knew what they were getting before certain standards were implemented. Zelman alerted consumers to “beware” when purchasing anything labeled as organic, but in October 2002, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) stepped in to standardize the process.

The agency created requirements that food products had to achieve to be considered certified organic — organic food must now contain at least 95 percent organic ingredients, and it can't be produced using conventional pesticides or herbicides, synthetic fertilizers, sewage sludge, bioengineering, such as GMO, or ionizing radiation.

Now, the organic label is highly regulated and it's everywhere. And while it's a healthy option, it certainly isn't the only way to live a healthy life.