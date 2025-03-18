14 Best Natural Toothpaste Brands for Your Best Smile Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Published March 18 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: NikOnUnsplash_Bite

A healthy smile starts with the right toothpaste—but why settle for harsh chemicals when nature has your back? From sustainable tablets like Bite to fluoride-free favorites like Humble Co. and remineralizing blends from Uncle Harry’s, these 14 natural toothpaste brands keep your teeth clean and your conscience clear. Vote for the best natural toothpaste brands once a day until April 15, 2025, at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on April 24, 2025. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Vote for the Best Natural Toothpaste Brands!

Bite

Certified B Corp Bite makes Toothpaste Bits, which are small tablets you can use to brush your teeth. Just place one in your mouth, bite down on it, and start to brush with a wet toothbrush. The tabs are sold in a glass jar, zero-waste, TSA-approved, certified palm-oil free, PETA-approved, cruelty-free, and vegan. Bite is a woman-owned company, and it offers both fluoride and non-fluoride versions of these tabs.

Boka

Boka is known for its nano-hydroxyapatite (n-Ha) toothpaste, which is meant to help remineralize teeth. The company boasts that its toothpastes are nontoxic, vegan, cruelty-free, and free of fluoride, sulfates, parabens, artificial flavoring, endocrine disruptors, and more. Boka's n-Ha toothpaste is safe if accidentally swallowed and comes in a variety of flavors, including Coco Ginger, Orange Cream, and Charcoal Yuzu Mint.

Davids Toothpaste

Davids Toothpaste sells its toothpastes in recyclable aluminum tubes, along with metal keys to help you get all the product out. To reduce waste, you can opt to order your toothpaste without the boxes, keys, and caps through the company's website. Davids products are made with natural ingredients and include different formulations that target whitening, enamel health, plaque, and sensitive teeth. All of the toothpastes are cruelty-free, vegan, and free of fluoride and SLS.

Dr. Brite

Founded by two sisters (a cancer doctor and a dentist), Dr. Brite is a Certified B Corp that makes toothpaste and other oral care products for adults and children. The women-owned company's toothpaste uses the naturally occurring mineral hydroxyapatite to help protect teeth as an alternative to fluoride. All products are cruelty-free, plant-based, and free of toxins known to cause inflammation and cancer, which can be found in other personal care products.

Georganics

Source: Courtesy Georganics

Georganics makes toothpaste in the form of paste, powder, and tablets, all of which are sold in glass jars in a variety of flavors. There are also a few toothpaste options available in other zero-waste packaging, including metal tins, paper pouches, and aluminum tubes. Georganics is COSMOS certified, meaning it uses Soil Association-certified natural ingredients; the company is certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny; and all Georganics products are vegan (except for one floss).

Hüppy

Hüppy makes toothpaste tablets with fluoride alternative nano-hydroxyapatite (N-HA). The tablets are sold in tins that you can refill with more tabs (that will come in paper pouches) or recycle. The tablets are all cruelty-free, vegan, plastic-free, free of ingredients like parabens and sulfates, and offer a "satisfying" foam. Hüppy's mission is to be as eco-friendly as possible, and the company donates 2 percent of its revenue to sustainability initiatives.

Lebon

Founded in France in 2015, Lebon makes natural toothpastes with unique and delicious flavors, like Orange Blossom + Rose + Mint, Pineapple + Rooibos + Mint, and Liquorice + Mint. Lebon's Essentials line, consisting of four toothpastes, is certified organic; some of the company's toothpastes use papaya extract, which is a natural tooth whitener; and the entire company is cruelty-free and vegan.

Radius

Source: Courtesy Radius

The oral care company Radius is women-owned, a Certified B Corp, and makes all of its products in the U.S. Radius toothpastes are USDA Organic and fluoride-free; they are all made with aloe, which is good for sensitive teeth and gums; and all products are vegan and certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny. Radius also makes a line of Immune Support Toothpaste, which utilizes vitamins C and E to boost the immune system for both adults and children.

RiseWell

Co-founded by a dentist, RiseWell makes natural, mineral-based toothpastes designed to be 100 percent safe. All products are made in the U.S., are cruelty-free and vegan, and instead of fluoride, are made with the naturally occurring mineral hydroxyapatite, which remineralizes enamel, whitens teeth, and prevents cavities. Additionally, all RiseWell products are free of foaming agents like SLS, synthetic flavors, and other unwanted ingredients.

Spotlight Oral Care

Spotlight Oral Care was founded in 2016 by two Irish sisters and dentists. The European company's oral care products, which largely focus on teeth whitening, include the Ultra Whitening Professional Toothpaste. The toothpaste whitens and strengthens teeth and enamel, is PETA-approved vegan, and cruelty-free, and comes in recyclable packaging. All of the toothpastes contain fluoride and are free of parabens, sodium lauryl sulfate, and triclosan.

The Humble Co.

Source: Courtesy The Humble Co.

The Humble Co. offers travel-friendly toothpaste tablets sold in cardboard containers, as well as traditional toothpaste sold in recyclable plastic tubes. The brand's toothpastes are made with natural ingredients, are free of SLS and parabens, and come in both fluoride and fluoride-free varieties. The Humble Co. is certified vegan and cruelty-free, and the company donates 1 percent of its sales to its charitable partners, including the Humble Smile Foundation.

Tidalove

Source: Courtesy Tidalove

Tidalove's toothpaste comes in the form of zero-waste tablets, which come in tin jars, and refills come in compostable pouches. Tidalove's toothpaste tabs are all vegan, cruelty-free, long-lasting, made with clean ingredients, and travel-friendly. They're made with ingredients like naturally occurring hydroxyapatite, bamboo salt, and fluoride, and they are free of unwanted ingredients like SLS, parabens, and artificial dyes. The company has partnered with OceanSaves to help clean ocean-bound plastic.

Twice

Twice makes both fluoride and fluoride-free toothpaste, both of which are made with various vitamins that help enrich your teeth and oral wellness. The family-owned company ensures that all of its products are vegan and cruelty-free, as well as free of parabens, gluten, SLS, artificial dyes, and other unwanted ingredients. Plus, Twice's toothpaste tubes and caps are recyclable.

Uncle Harry's

Family-run company Uncle Harry's makes a number of oral care products with natural ingredients, including tooth powder (which comes in a small plastic bottle) and toothpaste (which comes in a glass jar). Uncle Harry's, which was founded in 1991, is certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny, all products are vegan (with the exception of a few moisturizers that contain beeswax), and the company's mission is to create clean personal care products while creating zero waste.