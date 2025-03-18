14 Best Natural Skin Care Brands to Add to Your Beauty Routine Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Published March 18 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: KarolinaGrabowskaOnUnsplash_OSEA

Glow naturally with these 14 skin-loving brands that blend clean ingredients with real results—because your skin deserves the best, minus the toxins! Vote for the best natural skin care brands once a day until April 15, 2025, at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on April 24, 2025. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Acure

Acure's mission to make clean beauty accessible started in 2010. Since then, the certified Climate Neutral skincare brand has created science-backed products that are also PETA-approved and Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free. Acure's products are all vegan and free from unwanted ingredients, including parabens, sulfates, and mineral oil. Additionally, the company partners with charities focused on supporting women and education.

Aēsop

First established in 1987 in Australia, Aēsop has since risen in popularity among fans of plant-based products that feel luxurious. The company's skin care attends to the needs of all skin types, including mature and sensitive. Aēsop is a Certified B Corp and Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free company. Additionally, all Aēsop products are vegan. Most of the company's packaging is made of recycled PET, with a goal to use at least 50 percent recycled packaging by 2025.

Botnia Skincare

Source: Photography Credit: Jenna Rae (IG: @jennarae._)

Botnia Skincare takes natural ingredients into its own hands by growing many of its ingredients on a microfarm owned by the company. Botnia is cruelty-free and vegan, using organic ingredients in its products wherever possible. The company's packaging includes aluminum caps, bottles, and jars, as well as FSC-certified cardboard and face mask pouches that can be composted. Some of Botnia's aluminum is PCR, and all of it is eligible to be recycled.

Cocokind

Cocokind makes serums, cleansers, toners, moisturizers, retinol, and even face masks with sensitive, skin-friendly ingredients. The AAPI-owned brand is Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free, most products are vegan, and most products contain certified organic ingredients. Cocokind also tracks its carbon footprint and offsets its emissions.

Derma E

Derma E's robust natural skincare collection features everything from anti-aging products to reef-safe mineral sunscreen to vitamin C serums. The company is PETA-approved cruelty-free, and its Soothing collection of fragrance-free products are designed with those who have sensitive skin in mind. Derma E products are also vegan and mostly plant-based, with a few synthetic ingredients only if the natural alternative is an animal product. The company does not use parabens.

Éminence Organic Skin Care

Éminence Organic Skin Care began in Hungary in 1958, and since then, its wide range of products for all skin types and rave celebrity reviews have only increased its popularity. The company is PETA-approved cruelty-free, a Certified B Corp, and makes products with USDA-certified and Demeter-certified organic ingredients. Éminence uses biodynamic and organic farming for its products and plants a tree for every purchase made.

Evan Healy

Evan Healy is a natural skincare brand that produces products for the face and body. The company is Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free, USDA-certified organic, and Oregon Tilth-certified organic. Additionally, most products are vegan. Evan Healy emphasizes the importance of working with farmers who use regenerative farming practices because skin and soil are rich microbiomes that require nutrients.

Herbivore Botanicals

Herbivore Botanicals was originally conceptualized to help founder Alex Kummerow with his eczema. The company's "plant-powered" products are designed for all skin types, especially sensitive skin, and its formulations are 100 percent cruelty-free and vegan. Some of Herbivore Botanicals' best-selling products include the Lapis Blue Tansy Face Oil and Phoenix Rosehip Face Oil.

Kora Organics

Kora Organics was founded by model Miranda Kerr in 2009 and was inspired by the loss of her mother to cancer. Kerr says she became more conscious of what products she was putting in and on her body — including skincare. Kora Organics's products are certified organic by EcoCert/COSMOS and formulated with organic ingredients. The company has partners at the Organic Farming Research Foundation and is a certified climate-neutral brand. Additionally, Kora Organics uses packaging that is refillable or recyclable whenever possible.

Om Organics

Om Organics is all about appreciating individual beauty and illuminating your glow from within. As a cruelty-free, Certclean-certified, non-toxic, gluten-free, and vegan skincare line, Om Organics also tries to keep its products as low-cost as possible. The company uses certified organic ingredients where available and includes what percentage of ingredients are organic on product labels. Additionally, 1 percent of every transaction goes to the Beagle Freedom Project.

OSEA

Source: Courtesy OSEA

OSEA gets its name from one of its key (and unusual) skincare ingredients: seaweed! The company is PETA and Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free, vegan, Climate Neutral certified, and Ocean Positive verified. OSEA takes inspiration from the ocean for its formulations and does not use ingredients such as parabens, phthalates, silicon-based polymers, or a number of other synthetic ingredients. Additionally, the company packages a lot of its proucts in glass, and is working on further minimizing its use of virgin plastic.

True Botanicals

True Botanicals differentiates itself from other natural skincare brands because it promises to deliver an "aromatherapeutic experience." The company's products are PETA-approved, cruelty-free, vegan, and Made Safe certified. Some products are also Environmental Working Group verified. True Botanicals' packaging uses recyclable glass containers and 100 percent FSC-certified paper cartons, and the company is working to make its packaging 100 percent recyclable in the next 5 years.

UpCircle Beauty

Source: Courtesy UpCircle Beauty

U.K. brand UpCircle began in 2016 with a coffee-based skincare concept. Today, the company collects used coffee grounds from across London to incorporate into its natural products, aiming to divert some of the many tons of coffee grounds that are sent to landfills every year. The company is a Certified B Corp with Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free and vegan products. UpCircle is also certified Plastic Negative and uses fully recyclable, plastic-free packaging (namely glass jars with metal lids).

Ursa Major

Ursa Major makes natural skincare inspired by the co-founders' move from bustling New York City to the fresh air of Vermont. The company is a cruelty-free Certified B Corp, and uses mostly plant-based ingredients that meet the Credo Clean Standard — meaning no potentially harmful ingredients like parabens or synthetic fragrances. Ursa Major is certified plastic-negative and aims to transition 100 percent of its full-size plastic products to either glass or aluminum by 2025.