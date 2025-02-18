15 of the Best Electric Car Companies Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Published Feb. 18 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Ernest Ojeh/Unsplash

Whether you need a car to get around your town, or if you love taking roadtrips as an eco-friendly alternative to air travel, buying an electric vehicle can be a worthwhile investment. In terms of sustainability, electric cars almost always beat out gas-powered vehicles — and fortunately, there are many companies producing electric cars these days. We've rounded up some of the best car brands, featuring a mix of fully electric companies and major companies that offer EVs. Vote for the best eco-friendly electric car companies once a day until March 18, 2025 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on March 27, 2025. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Article continues below advertisement

Vote for the Best Electric Car Company!

Aptera

Aptera is a California-based startup, making solar-powered electric cars that charge every time you drive beneath the sun — but you can also plug it into the wall to charge, like any other EV. Aptera's unique, three-wheeled cars are only available for preorder (48,000 cars have been reserved), and are still not in production as of publication. The company plans to start producing and delivering its first cars sometime in 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

BMW

Aptera is a California-based startup, making solar-powered electric cars that charge every time you drive beneath the sun — but you can also plug it into the wall to charge, like any other EV. Aptera's unique, three-wheeled cars are only available for preorder (48,000 cars have been reserved), and are still not in production as of publication. The company plans to start producing and delivering its first cars sometime in 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

BYD

BYD, a China-based technology company, makes electric cars including the BYD HAN. This car was carefully designed to be as aerodynamic as possible, and the company created "Blade Battery and dual-mode hybrid power technology" to help aid in the transition from powering cars by gas to powering cars with electricity. The BYD HAN is branded as a luxury vehicle thanks to high-tech details; that said, note that the car is only available with leather interiors.

Article continues below advertisement

Chevrolet

Chevrolet offers electric versions of three of its classic cars —the Equinox, the Blazer, and the Silverado. Chevy EVs feature spacious interiors, One Pedal Driving, regenerative braking, a nearly-silent motor, and bidirectional charging. General Motors, Chevy's parent company, announced that come 2035, it will no longer sell cars with combustion and diesel engines.

Article continues below advertisement

Dodge

Dodge has a small portfolio of cars, and that includes one electric car (the Next-Gen Dodge Charger Daytona, which was the world's first electric muscle car upon its 2024 release) and one hybrid car (the Dodge Hornet). Dodge's EVs feature an all-electric 400-volt propulsion system. In early 2023, Dodge announced that by the end of the year, the company was going all electric. However, two years after the announcement, it appears that Dodge is still selling gas-powered vehicles.

Article continues below advertisement

Kia

Kia offers a handful of electric vehicles, as well as a few hybrids and plug-in hybrids. Kia's electric cars are designed with sleek aerodynamics, acoustic glass which keeps the car quiet, and augmented-reality head-up displays. Additionally, Kia offers a range of vegan car interiors and seat trims, made from Kia SynTex fabric; some EV models do not even have animal-based leather as an option.

Article continues below advertisement

Lamborghini

In 2023, Lamborghini completed phasing out gas-powered cars; now, the Italian luxury car company only sells hybrid and electric vehicles. As part of Lamborghini's “Direzione Cor Tauri” strategy, the company is working towards electrification of its cars, as well as making changes to reduce the environmental impact of its production process. Lamborghini's all-electric models include the Temerario sportscar, which features three electric motors, a V8 twin-turbo engine, and endless customization choices.

Article continues below advertisement

Lexus

Luxury car brand Lexus, which is owned by Toyota, offers more than a dozen electrified car models, including a mix of electric, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid cars. Some of these electric cars come with unique features that can help you maximize your range, including preconditioning the car while it charges, and the option to drive in ECO mode. Lexus has stated plans for 100 percent of its cars to be electric in China, Europe, and North America by 2030, and worldwide by 2035.

Article continues below advertisement

Lucid Motors

California-based fully electric car company Lucid Motors designs its vehicles to be as efficient and eco-friendly as possible. The company claims that its EVs are some of the quickest-charging and longest range cars on the market; plus, the cars run on smaller battery packs, which require less minerals and metals. Lucid makes two families of vehicles — the Lucid Air (sedans) and the Lucid Gravity (SUVs) — and offers many options for trims, including the vegan Mojave PurLuxe Leather Alternative for interiors.

Article continues below advertisement

Nissan

Nissan offers two fully electric cars: the Leaf and the Ariya SUV. The cars can be outfitted with modern features, including a driver assistance system called ProPILOT Assist, which offers self-driving capabilities. Nissan has an app drivers can download, and then use their phones to honk their horn, lock doors, flash headlights, find charging stations, and more. In 2024, Nissan announced its intention to launch 16 new electric cars by 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

Polestar

Polestar is a fully electric car company based in Sweden, with Polestar cars available all over the world. The brand specializes in innovative and minimalist style electric vehicles, and makes several models of cars. Polestar's goal is to create a more sustainable future; the company is working towards business circularity; and you can even look for secondhand Polestar cars on the company's website.

Article continues below advertisement

Rivian

Rivian is a fully electric car company, making only SUVs and pick up trucks (and no sedans). The company's cars come equipped with several drive modes so they can handle driving through various terrains, including sand, snow, and rocks. Rivian aims to be as eco-friendly as possible; for instance, Rivian's batteries can be easily recycled or reused in other technology, and all car interiors are 100 percent vegan.

Article continues below advertisement

Tesla

Tesla is inarguably the most well-known electric car company out there, and Tesla's massive growth since releasing its first vehicle in 2008 has certainly helped the EV market grow. The company makes six styles of sedan (including the infamous Cybertruck), and has a network of more than 60,000 Tesla Superchargers around the world. That said, the controversies of Tesla and its founder Elon Musk are pervasive, and have impacted the company's public perception — and sales — in recent years.

Article continues below advertisement

VinFast

VinFast, based in Vietnam, is a fully electric car company. The brand used to produce gas-powered cars, but as of 2023, VinFast fulfilled its promise to only sell electric cars. VinFast makes four car models (primarily SUVs), as well as the VinFast electric bike. The company's mission is to help facilitate a sustainable future.

Article continues below advertisement

Volvo

Swedish brand Volvo's four fully-electric cars are all SUVs and crossovers, and the company also sells five plug-in hybrid models. Volvo offers some interesting smart tech features, like air purification, a 360-degree camera, and the Volvo Cars app, which connects drivers with charging stations. For its EVs, Volvo makes its own batteries, manages their full production process, and offers battery recycling for old batteries, which are protected under an eight-year or 100,000 mile warranty.