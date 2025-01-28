14 Best Eco-Friendly Rugs to Spruce Up Your Home Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Updated Jan. 28 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: The Citizenry & Nordic Knots

Wanting a colorful, cozy home doesn't mean you should have to sacrifice your environmentally-friendly values. Choosing sustainable or eco-friendly rugs is not only helpful to the environment, it could also keep your home free of microplastics and PFAS. These fourteen eco-friendly rug options are made responsibly with natural fibers and plant-based dyes. Vote for the best eco-friendly rugs once a day until February 25, 2025, at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on March 6, 2025. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Armadillo

Armadillo is a woman-owned American-Australian brand that makes handcrafted rugs from natural fibers, including jute, wool, silk, cotton, linen, recycled felt, and more. Wool and silk are natural fibers but are not the most sustainable, as they are animal byproducts. All rug dyes are made free of benzene chemicals. Armadillo is also a Certified B Corp.

The Citizenry

The Citizenry makes a wide range of rugs, including accent rugs, area rugs, runners, and rug pads. The company highlights its collection of jute and plant-based rugs in addition to its rugs from OEKO-TEX-certified materials, including 100 percent New Zealand wool and cotton. While all these are natural fibers, wool is not as sustainable as its counterparts. The Citizenry partners with global artisans to source its products and lists all its partners on its website.

Cold Picnic

Cold Picnic rugs are inspired by "imagined and misremembered landscapes" for abstract products that can also be custom or made to order. Cold Picnic's rugs are handmade in India from natural fibers such as 100 percent New Zealand wool, hemp, deadstock, or bamboo silk yarn dyed with eco-friendly dyes. The company has GoodWeave Certification, meaning goods are produced without child labor, forced labor, or bonded labor. Cold Picnic also has Care & Fair Certification.

Ferm Living

Ferm Living makes rectangular rugs, round rugs, mats, and runners. The company's rugs are made from natural materials such as New Zealand wool, organic cotton, recycled yarn, and jute. Each rug is handmade by an artisan in India and has several certifications. The majority of cotton used is Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) certified, Responsible Wool Standard certified, SEDEX, and SA8000 Fair Treatment of Workers certified. It should be noted that wool is an animal byproduct and therefore not the most sustainable choice.

FLOR

FLOR makes washable area rugs and carpet tiles but also advertises the ability to make custom flooring. The company has a Return & Recycle program and some products use ECONYL yarn. Additionally, some of its products are carbon-negative. FLOR has a partnership with Aquafil, which "recycles used nylon into beautiful yarns for our area rugs." The three CQuest backing options are made of bio-based and/or post-consumer recycled materials.

Hook & Loom Rug Company

Hook & Loom Rug Company makes rugs in five styles using wool, organic cotton, or Eco Cotton. Eco Cotton products are made from recycled cotton from clean donated textiles. The company does not use dyes, chemicals, or latex in its products. All cotton used by Hook & Loom is 100 percent GOTS-certified organic.

Laure Kaisers

Laure Kasiers is a woman-owned small business from Belgium that uses leftover yarn, recycled fibers, or biobased materials. Some of the natural fibers Kasiers uses in her work include linen and wool. The specific wool Kasiers uses comes from an OEKOTEX-certified English partner.

Lorena Canals

Lorena Canals crafts washable, eco-friendly rugs and green toys. The company makes custom rugs and has a line called Rugcycled, its zero-waste collection of rugs made from cotton scraps from its factory. Lorena Canals uses all-natural fibers, including cotton and wool, although it is worth noting wool is not the most eco-friendly fiber. All Lorena Canals pieces are made using non-toxic dyes and have designs inspired by nature.

Loomy

Loomy makes rugs for every room of the home and the outdoors. The company uses eco-friendly materials such as recycled plastic water bottles, banana silk, and cotton in its products. Many rugs use natural fibers like wool, jute, cotton, and hemp. All products are non-toxic and biodegradable, although some do use viscose. Loomy also sells pillows and throws.

Miss Amara

Miss Amara is an Australian company that makes a line of eco-friendly rugs. These rugs are pet-friendly and made of non-toxic, natural materials such as wool, recycled cotton and leather, jute and PET, or recycled plastic bottles.

Nordic Knots

Nordic Knots makes rugs and runners in a range of patterns and colors. The company's rugs are made from New Zealand wool, jute, and recycled PET. Nordic Knots is a partner of GoodWeave, which ensures its products are made by adult artisans and not child labor. The company also sells eco-friendly rug pads made of organic jute scrim coated in natural latex. Nordic Knots also sells curtains.

Revival Rugs

Revival Rugs makes washable, one-of-a-kind, indoor/outdoor, and custom rugs, amongst other types. Additionally, Revival restores vintage rugs for purchase. The company makes rugs from natural materials such as New Zealand wool and jute. Other rug materials include OEKO-TEX-Certified 100 percent recycled polyester and organic cotton.

Ruggable

Ruggable is best known for its washable rugs in various styles, including traditional, bohemian, coastal, midcentury modern, and even styles for children's rooms. Some of its products, like the Re-Jute Rug Cover, are made from post-consumer recycled polyester. Ruggable products are made without chemicals and use water-based dyes. The company donates to sustainable organizations including One Tree Planted, the Best Friends Animal Society, and Baby2Baby.

West Elm

West Elm makes a variety of rugs, including area rugs, indoor/outdoor rugs, patterned rugs, solid rugs, and more. The company uses natural materials in its rugs, such as jute, hemp, cotton, TENCEL, and wool. It should be noted that while wool is considered a natural material, it is not the most sustainable option. West Elm offers some Fair Trade-certified goods, such as its Graduated Dot Rug, and the cotton used for its bedding and bath towels is 100 percent sustainably-sourced.