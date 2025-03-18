16 Best Cruelty-Free Lotion Brands for Ultra Smooth Skin With Zero Guilt Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Published March 18 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: IanDooleyOnUnsplash_CostaBrazil

When it comes to skincare, hydration is non-negotiable — but so is compassion. Finding the perfect lotion that nourishes your skin and aligns with your values shouldn’t be a challenge. That’s why we’ve rounded up 16 of the best cruelty-free lotion brands that deliver serious moisture without harming animals. Whether you’re looking for a luxe, eco-conscious pick like Costa Brazil, a clean beauty favorite like OSEA, or an affordable go-to like Pacifica, this list has something for every budget and skin type. Get ready to glow—guilt-free. Vote for the best cruelty-free lotion brands once a day until April 15, 2025, at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on April 24, 2025. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Avalon Organics

Avalon Organics makes organic lotion in several different natural scents, including lavender, lemon, coconut, and aloe (unscented). The company uses organic ingredients whenever possible and is certified to the NSF/ANSI 305 standard, indicating that it contains organic ingredients. Of Avalon Organics' product line, 24 products are EWG Verified for product safety; many products are certified biodegradable, and the company is Leaping Bunny Certified.

Babo Botanicals

Certified B Corp Babo Botanicals makes moisturizer for adults in lavender (which is EWG Verified) and oat & calendula, as well as fragrance-free lotion for babies. The company works with independent and sustainable farmers to get botanical ingredients, and some products are USDA organic. The company is also certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny and PETA, all products are made in the USA, and nearly all Babo Botanicals products are vegan.

Ceramedx

If you're looking for a cruelty-free dupe for ceramide-rich, dermatologist-approved moisturizers like CeraVe or Cetaphil, then consider Ceramedx. All Ceramedx products are vegan, never tested on animals, and are made with plant-based ceramides, emollients, and the unique Riceramide-3 Complex, which helps heal dry skin. The company makes two body lotions, which are both fragrance-free: Restoring Body Lotion and Ultra Moisturizing Cream.

Costa Brazil

High-end personal care company Costa Brazil makes several body oils and one body cream, which is packaged in a recyclable aluminum tube. The Latinx-owned brand ethically sources many of its natural ingredients from the Amazon rainforest. Costa Brazil's products are also cruelty-free, vegan, and free of unwanted ingredients like parabens and phthalates. Additionally, the company works with Conservation International to ensure that the most sustainable and ethical production processes are followed.

EcoRoots

Zero-waste company EcoRoots makes a package-free solid lotion bar, which looks like a bar of soap but moisturizes your skin simply by rubbing the bar on your body. The lotion bar is also vegan, free of unwanted ingredients like parabens and colorants, and travel-friendly. EcoRoots is cruelty-free, handmakes its products in the U.S., and is a partner of 1% for the Planet, donating 1 percent of annual sales to sustainable initiatives.

EO

EO, which stands for Essential Oils, makes body oil and lotion in several essential oil-infused scents. To reduce waste, you can also order a gallon-sized jug of the French Lavender Body Lotion and then use it to refill an old bottle. EO was founded in 1995 and uses sustainably-farmed, safe, and organic ingredients whenever possible to make its plant-based personal care products. All EO products are made in the company's own zero-waste, family-owned factory.

Iota

Iota's body care combines natural products with science-backed results, and has a scientific advisory board to assist with its formulations. The company's products are Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free and vegan. Additionally, Iota is climate-neutral, plastic-negative certified, and a 1% for the Planet member. All of the company's retail cartons are made from a mix of FSC-certified forests, recycled material, and FSC-controlled wood.

KAIKE

Black-owned company KAIKE makes lotion and other personal care products with melanin-rich skin in mind. The Frosting Whipped Body Butter is an indulgent moisturizer designed to nourish dry skin with natural ingredients like mango butter and vanilla. All products are cruelty-free and vegan; KAIKE makes its products in small batches, and some of KAIKE's products are EWG Verified.

Nopalera

Latina-owned company Nopalera makes all-natural personal care products using nopal, aka the prickly pear cactus, which symbolizes ancient Mexican culture. The company makes zero-waste lotion bars, which you can use to moisturize your skin by simply massaging the bar on your body. The company's products are all cruelty-free, vegan, free of synthetic dyes and fragrance, and made in the U.S. Plus, Nopalera's founder pitched the brand on Shark Tank in 2023.

Organic Bath Co.

Organic Bath Co. is a Black-owned, fully vegan, and cruelty-free body and skincare brand. The company focuses on natural ingredients, such as shea butter and argan oil. The moisturizing PeaceFull Organic Body Butter is EWG Verified. Organic Bath Co. makes a variety of other body moisturizers, including butters, lotions, and creams in various scents.

OSEA

OSEA, founded by a mother-daughter duo in 1996, is a California-based clean beauty and skincare company. The high-end brand makes several body moisturizing products, including Hyaluronic Body Serum, Undaria Algae Body Lotion, and Anti-Aging Body Balm. All OSEA products are formulated with natural ingredients from the ocean, and the company is cruelty-free, vegan, Climate Neutral Certified, and Ocean Positive Verified. Most OSEA products are packaged in glass to reduce plastic use.

Pacifica

Pacifica, an affordable cosmetic brand you can find in stores like Target, makes body lotions and oils in a handful of scents. Some of the lotions are filled with specialty ingredients, such as retinoids, vegan collagen, and vitamin C. All Pacifica products are — and always have been — cruelty-free and vegan; the company also has a list of more than 1,800 ingredients it avoids. Pacifica packages its products in post-consumer recycled plastic, glass, and aluminum.

Plaine Products

Plaine Products sells all of its products in refillable aluminum bottles. When yours becomes empty, you can send it back to the company, and it will be sanitized and reused for the next customer. Additionally, some products are available in gallon-sized glass containers. As for lotions, Plaine Products makes a body lotion in three scents (including unscented), as well as a citrus face cream. Plaine's products are plastic-free, vegan, non-GMO, designed to biodegrade, hypoallergenic, and safe for babies.

selfmade

selfmade is an Asian-owned personal care brand based in California. The company has a focus on self-care, and all products are cruelty-free, vegan, and free of hormone-disrupting ingredients. As for body care products, selfmade's offerings are unique: there's Rumination Recovery Balm, which is supposed to help muscle tension; Rupture & Repair Ritual, which is a two-step exfoliation and moisturizing process; and Corrective Experience Comfort Cream, designed to soften skin and protect your moisture barrier.

Sustain Yourself

Small company Sustain Yourself sells its products with plastic-free packaging. The brand's Body Butter is available in three scents (including unscented) and comes in a glass jar with a metal lid; other products are packaged in aluminum or with no primary packaging. All products are cruelty-free and made with natural ingredients like organic shea butter, cocoa butter, and olive oil. Most Sustain Yourself products are vegan, though a few items contain beeswax.

The Earthling Co.

The Earthling Co. makes hair and body care products designed to be as sustainable and plastic-free as possible. The company's Daily Body Lotion is absorbent, designed to soothe dry skin (but can work for all skin types), and powered by plant-based ingredients like squalene and ashwagandha. The Earthling Co. is nontoxic and cruelty-free, and most products are vegan (though some contain beeswax). The company is also Climate Label Certified.