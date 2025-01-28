Here Are Some of the Best Air Purifiers for Your Home Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Updated Jan. 28 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Rabbit Air & AirDoctor

When it comes to protecting your health, air purifiers have become popular additions to many homes. Whether you're filtering out wildfire smoke or trying to avoid a brutal cold season, air purifiers are great for saying "goodbye" to airborne particulate and "hello" to a lungful of clean air. Vote for the best air purifier brands once a day until February 25, 2025, at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on March 6, 2025. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Article continues below advertisement

Vote for the Best Air Purifier!

AirDoctor

AirDoctor by Ideal Living makes air purifiers that use UltraHEPA purifiers and capture 99.97 percent of airborne particles. The largest and most powerful air purifier AirDoctor currently sells called the AirDoctor 5500, can circulate air in 1,043 square feet. All AirDoctor products have a three-stage filtration system, and the AirDoctor 5500 is advertised as the quietest filter of the group.

Article continues below advertisement

Air Oasis

Air Oasis sells five air purifiers. The largest covers 3,975 sq. ft. per hour, while the smallest air purifier covers 1,325 sq. ft. per hour. Air Oasis purifiers have five-stage filtration and use a Medical-grade H13 HEPA filter. Air Oasis filters are also CARB-compliant, meaning they meet standards set by the California Air Resources Board.

Article continues below advertisement

Aroeve

Aroeve makes eight varieties of air purifiers. One of Aroeve's product lines, the MK09W, has a four-stage filtration and covers up to 1782 sq ft. It also has a star projector with five colors and sixteen effects for your next house party or date night! However, other varieties of air purifiers Aroeve offers, like the MK08W, offer slightly larger room coverage for your needs. The company also sells filters for its purifiers.

Article continues below advertisement

Austin Air

Austin Air manufactures medical-grade HEPA air purifiers. The company's current lineup has four types of purifiers, notably a version of the Austin Air HealthMate the company originated with in the 1990s. Products like the Austin "It" air purifier capture 99 percent of airborne particles .1 microns and larger, including dust, pollen, pet dander, bacteria, viruses, and allergens. Austin Air products use a four-stage filtration system.

Article continues below advertisement

Coway

Coway sells air purifiers that are three and four-stage filtrated. The largest Coway can circulate 4,253 square feet of air in 60 minutes. The brand's products use special Conway Green True HEPA filters and come in many sizes, including compact for a bedroom or extra-large for a workspace. Several types of Coway air purifiers are wifi enabled, and they are designed to filter smoke, dust, pollen, and other airborne particles such as pet dander. Additionally, several types of Coway air purifiers are Energy Star-certified, such as the Airmega Pro X.

Article continues below advertisement

GermGuardian

GermGuardian air purifiers come in many colors and sizes, including blue and pink editions for kids' rooms. Many of GermGuardian's air purifiers are Energy Star-certified and most use HEPA-grade filters. GermGuardian products also capture 99.97 percent of dust, allergens, and wildfire smoke particles down to 0.1 microns from the air. Models like the AC4711W are lauded for being ultra-quiet. Typically, most GermGuardian air purifiers have four-stage filtration.

Article continues below advertisement

Honeywell

Honeywell offers several air purifiers, including the Allergen Plus Series, which "helps capture up to 99.97% of the following microscopic airborne allergens and particles: dust, pollen, pet dander, dust mite debris, and smoke," per the Honeywell website. The company's air purifiers cover from 50 square feet to over 500 square feet. Some Honeywell air purifiers have True HEPA filters. Honeywell is committed to being carbon neutral by 2035.

Article continues below advertisement

Kenmore

Source: Courtesy Kenmore

Kenmore has five varieties of air purifiers and accompanying filters. Kenmore's air purifiers have SilentClean HEPA technology and are Energy Star certified. Additionally, the Kenmore air purifiers have three-stage filtration and are equipped with True HEPA filters, which filter 99.97 percent of dust particles down to 0.3 microns. Kenmore air purifier coverage ranges from roughly 340 square feet to 2,300 square feet depending on the model. Kenmore also sells vacuums and carpet cleaners.

Article continues below advertisement

Levoit

Levoit air purifiers offer a range of smart purifiers. Levoit air purifiers, which can cover between 200 square feet to over 500 square feet. Levoit products have three-stage filtration to capture airborne particles, including pet dander for models like the Vital 100S Smart Air Purifier. Some models also include a washable pre-filter to make the filters last longer. The company also sells vacuums, humidifiers, filters, and tower fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Medify

Medify Air offers twelve types of air purifiers, covering spaces as small as 80 square feet to 2500 square feet. All Medify Air products use a True HEPA Air Filter in either version H13 or 14, which removes 99.9 percent of particles down to 0.1 microns. Additionally, Medify air purifiers are HSA/FSA eligible. Medify Air also sells filters and bundles with purifiers and filters.

Article continues below advertisement

Oransi

Oransi sells eight varieties of air purifiers to suit whichever room size you have: small, medium, or large. The AirMend HEPA series is better for dust, pollen, and smoke, while the TrueCarbon series is better for filtering out odors or gases. Oransi's Mod series covers light odors, particles, and dust. Oransi air purifiers have a three-stage filtration system and the company sells replacement filters.

Article continues below advertisement

Rabbit Air

Source: Courtesy Rabbit Air Brand Name (Rabbit Air), Model Number (MinusA2)

Rabbit Air makes three primary air purifiers and a few special edition air purifiers. The A3 and MinusA2 have six-stage filtration, while the BioGS 2.0 has four-stage filtration. The A3 is also Intertek in Sustainability certified as "verified zero ozone," meaning it does not produce any detectable ozone emissions. Since the company's founding, it has given back to health organizations such as the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Johns Hopkins University, the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

Shark Home

Shark makes eight varieties of air purifiers covering 500 square feet to 1400 square feet. Shark air purifiers utilize HEPA filtration, which means they filter out 99.98 percent of airborne particles, including dust, smoke, and allergens. Some of the Shark air purifiers have not only purified air but also purified heat and fan modes. Additionally, Shark purifiers are equipped with three-stage filtration. Shark is also known for its hair styling products and other home appliances like vacuums.

Article continues below advertisement

Winix

Winix America makes over fifteen different air purifier models. Depending on your selection, the air purifiers have three or four-stage filtration. All of Winix's offerings have HEPA air filters, some with wifi-connected technology, others with washable AOC carbon filters.