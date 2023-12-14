Home > Big Impact Coca-Cola Recalls Cases of Sprite, Diet Coke, and Fanta Over Potential Contamination Coca-Cola is recalling multiple products over potential foreign materials contamination. Products include Sprite, Diet Coke, and Fanta. By Anna Garrison Dec. 14 2023, Published 12:47 p.m. ET Source: iStock

The contaminated cases were primarily distributed in Florida, Mississippi, and Alabama.

The recall began on Nov. 6, 2023, and has since continued, but per NBC News, the recall is complete, and there aren't any new contaminated cans on the market.

In 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) worked tirelessly to alert the public of multiple listeria outbreaks and salmonella scares that dominated food recalls. But it's important to routinely check for updates on food recalls so you don't accidentally consume something harmful and fall ill. In November 2023, the FDA announced that a recall of Coca-Cola company products was going into effect. Here's what you need to know about the recall and which products were affected.

Source: iStock

Coca-Cola recalled 2,000 cases of product over potential foreign materials contamination.

According to the FDA, Coca-Cola products were recalled on Nov. 6, 2023, when United Packers, LLC, recalled three soda products, Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite, for potential foreign material contamination. As of writing, the FDA has not identified what the foreign material may be.

The product recall encompasses 12 packs of 12-ounce aluminum cans of soda, with the following recall numbers and lot code information: Diet Coke 12-ounce aluminum cans in a 12-pack fridge pack: Lot No. JAN2924MBD3, UPC: 49000028911, Best By: 01/29/24

Fanta Orange 12-ounce aluminum cans in a 12-pack fridge pack: Lot No. JUL2924MBD3, UPC: 49000030730, Best By: 07/29/24

Sprite 12-ounce aluminum cans in a 12-pack fridge pack: Lot No. JUL2924MBD3, UPC: 49000028928, Best By: 07/29/24 All recalled products were distributed in the following states: Florida, Mississippi, and Alabama.

Thankfully, according to People, a representative for Coca-Cola confirmed that the recall has finished, but consumers are still urged to check their homes and discard the products immediately. "All recall activities in the local markets are complete. No impacted product remains in the market," the representative stated.

Source: iStock

What should I do if I have recalled products in my home?

Real Simple has advice for anyone who may have recalled products in their home or potentially consumed recalled items. First, in some cases, you may be able to return recalled items to the store within a certain time frame and if the product has remained unopened.

Second, although it may seem obvious, this is a huge point: do not eat the recalled items. Do not donate the items, give them to a pet, or give them to anyone else. Additionally, try to keep the food closed, and if you put it on a counter or inside your freezer, be sure to wipe down the areas where contaminated items may have touched (especially in the cases of food-borne illnesses like e.coli and listeria) with soap and hot water.