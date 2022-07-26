Are You a Chocoholic? Seattle Chocolate Company CEO Talks Sustainability and Inclusivity (Exclusive)

"I started out as an early angel investor for Seattle Chocolate Company. When an earthquake destroyed the building that Seattle Chocolate was renting, I stepped in to pay for the relocation and became the majority owner," Thompson tells Green Matters via email.

"The following year, I pitched in to help the still-struggling company; within six weeks, the CEO at the time left," she explains. "Without any prior C-suite experience, I decided to step up and take the reins as CEO and have been involved ever since, which will be 20 years this fall."

She truly is the Pacific Northwest's Willa Wonka.