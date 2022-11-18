What Is Precision Fermentation? It Could Eliminate the Need For Animal Agriculture

On agriculture day at COP27, George Monbiot, the leader of the Reboot Food campaign, spoke about the future of the agricultural industry. He said that everyone should be addressing the cow in the room — not the elephant.

But how are we going to address the cows? Well, Monbiot wants to use a special process called precision fermentation. It sounds quite futuristic, but there are actually a lot of up-and-coming precision fermentation companies that are already working towards a sustainable future.