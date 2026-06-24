MorningStar Farms Recalls Popular Product Over Possible Plastic Contamination The two frozen plant-based products were sold across the United States. By Anna Quintana Published June 24 2026, 9:59 a.m. ET Source: MorningStar Farms

Two of MorningStar Farms' popular products have been recalled due to possible plastic contamination. The recall took place after the company received customer complaints involving the alleged presence of plastic in products.

Article continues below advertisement

The two frozen plant-based products were sold across the United States, Puerto Rico, and Costa Rica. So, what products were impacted by the recall, and what should you do with the defective food items? Keep reading to find out.

Source: MorningStar Farms

Article continues below advertisement

MorningStar Farms issued a recall for the brand's Buffalo Chik'n Nuggets and Hot & Spicy Sausage Patties.

On June 18, Mars Inc., the brand's parent company, released a statement regarding a recall of MorningStar Farms Buffalo Chik'n Nuggets and Hot & Spicy Sausage Patties. Affected items include MorningStar Farms Buffalo Chik'n Nuggets sold in 10.5-ounce bags with the UPC code 000 28989 10110 5 and "Better If Used Before" dates of July 7 and 8, 2027.

According to the company's release, people who purchased the affected product should discard it and contact the company for a full refund. No other MorningStar Farms brand products were affected by the recall.

Article continues below advertisement

Consumers with questions can contact MorningStar Farms Consumer Affairs by calling 800-962-0120 or texting 877-453-5837 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, the company said.

Article continues below advertisement

"At MorningStar Farms, protecting the safety and wellbeing of our consumers is our highest priority. As soon as we learned of a potential issue, we moved quickly to investigate and identify any foods produced that might be impacted," a Mars spokesperson said, per ABC News. "We have addressed the issue and enhanced our quality control procedures to prevent a similar situation occurring in the future." Also, no injuries have been linked to this recall.

Are MorningStar Farms plant-based products vegan?

On Reddit, a thread dedicated to MorningStar Farms' plant-based products revealed that they are not vegan. In fact, the products contained dairy and eggs. When the customer reached out to the company, they received a reply as to which products were vegan.

Article continues below advertisement

"Most of our MorningStar Farms foods are vegan, including Riblets, Chik'n (Patties, Nuggets, Tenders, & Fries), Meatballs, Crumbles, Veggitizers, Corn Dogs, Veggie Dogs, Sausage Patties, Pancake & Sausage on a Stick, and some burgers such as Garden Veggie, Tomato Basil Pizza, and Steakhouse Style burgers," the response read.