The Vegan Selections From Lizzo’s "Cart" on Instacart Are "Good as Hell”

In a minute, I'mma need a sentimental... moment to peruse Lizzo's Instacart purchases... to pump me up.

Instacart is offering a new in-app shopping experience called Carts, which enables customers to shop special collections curated by various celebrities. And the first that will be available to us is one of our favorite well-known vegans, Lizzo. So if you, too, are beyond stoked to peruse any and all all of Lizzo's vegan Instacart purchases, now you can.