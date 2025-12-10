Here’s How To Make the Viral Grinch Spaghetti Dish From TikTok A little bit of food coloring goes a long way. By Jamie Bichelman Updated Dec. 10 2025, 5:46 p.m. ET Source: vanessabandini15/TikTok

Granted, not everything that goes viral on TikTok is safe or even remotely close to being recommended by professionals, but occasionally, an innocent and delicious recipe captures the attention of TikTok users for the right reasons. If you have little ones in your family whom you are hosting for dinner during the holidays — or if you have a family full of those who are young at heart — you will definitely want to try the latest viral Grinch spaghetti dish from TikTok.

It is an exciting time to try new recipes throughout the holiday season, especially if you have family members who embrace holiday movies and television shows and enjoy eating themed foods. Therefore, if you have not yet tried the viral Grinch spaghetti dish from TikTok, you are sorely missing out. Continue reading below to learn more about how to make Grinch spaghetti that your family will absolutely adore this holiday season.

Here's how to make the Grinch spaghetti dish from TikTok.

On Dec. 7, TikTok user @vanessabandini15, a mother of three, posted an adorable TikTok video featuring a pasta dish that boasted green noodles and a side of meat in the middle of the dish that was assembled in the shape of a heart. The comments on the video ranged from those who were curious about the taste of green noodles, to those who intended to make the dish for various family members, as well as users who opined that vegetable noodles — already green in color — are a suitable substitute.

At the beginning of the video, vanessabandini15 is shown tossing a box of "pot-sized spaghetti" noodles into a pasta pot. While the pasta boils, she then adds a generous squirt of green food dye. "I saw this and immediately had to make it for them. It's the simplest things that make them happy," she captioned the video.

In the next part of the video, @vanessabandini15 is shown adding "traditional" red sauce to a frying pan full of meat. Obviously, if you maintain a plant-based diet for any number of reasons — including personal health, the health of the planet, the moral imperative to reduce animal suffering, or religious reasons — there are plenty of alternatives to animal-based meat.

Next, vanessabandini15 is shown plating the green spaghetti in the center of the plate. This is the exciting part, as you can add as much or as little pasta to the plate to suit your family members' appetites. Then, vanessabandini15 utilizes a heart-shaped cookie cutter to add dollops of the saucy meat into the center of the pasta.