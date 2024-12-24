Senior Cat Becomes Obsessed With 'The Grinch' After Getting Adopted Ella's love for the grumpy green character isn't just reserved for the holidays. By Lauren Wellbank Published Dec. 24 2024, 11:43 a.m. ET Source: ellawatchestv/TikTok

The holidays have many of us tuning in to watch our favorite Christmas movies. For one special rescue kitty, this tradition extends way beyond December. Viral senior cat Ella loves The Grinch so much that she requests the film all 12 months of the year. Luckily, her human mom supports this obsession and spoils her with all kinds of Grinch memorabilia.

You can learn more about Ella's love for The Grinch and why her mom says she'll happily watch the movie on repeat with her rescued cat for as long as Ella wants. Spoiler alert: the reason may make your heart grow three sizes bigger.

Ella became obsessed with 'The Grinch' after her mom put it on the TV to keep her busy one day.

Emily Beck discovered that her new kitty was a fan of the Grinch when she walked in on her cat mesmerized by the 2018 film. For those who need a refresher, this is the cartoon version starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character. Beck explained the moment in a TikTok that went viral in 2023, telling her fans how she initially put the flick on to keep Ella busy while she was occupied.

One day, Beck says Ella started trying to get her to watch the film with her. From then on, it became obvious just how much Ella was obsessed with the flick, so Beck started spoiling her cat with Grinch-inspired finds. "I was never a huge Grinch fan, but now l buy her anything Grinch-related," she wrote in a post that featured an enormous Grinch pillow.

Ella likes to relax with her favorite movie year-round, so Beck has told her followers that The Grinch is a staple in the house. While some people may want to put the Christmas decorations away after January 1st rolls around, it seems like Beck has no intention of forcing Ella to give up her comfort film.

"I think she's hysterical," Beck told People magazine. "I adopted her when she was 10, and I had no idea she would be so animated and silly. If this is what makes her happy, I'm happy to do it forever."

Ella was adopted after spending 10 years on the streets.

Beck shared how Ella spent the first 10 years of her life without a home in a video on her popular TikTok page, which appears to be one of the reasons why she dotes on the cat so much. While it's easy to imagine that Ella's life was probably very hard for the first decade, it sounds like she's in for nothing but smooth sailing now that she's found a forever home with such a kind and caring cat mom.