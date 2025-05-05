Two Companies Recalled Tomato Products Across 14 States Due to Salmonella Contamination 9+x products have been recalled from two tomato suppliers. By Jamie Bichelman Published May 5 2025, 4:10 p.m. ET Source: FDA

Add another household staple to the infuriatingly large list of food and goods that have been recalled due to salmonella contamination: several products containing tainted tomatoes that have been distributed to more than a dozen states. If you cook with tomatoes, you may have a product in your home at this very moment that could cause disastrous consequences if you or your family were to unknowingly consume it.

Which states have the toxic tomatoes traveled to, and what other details do individuals and families need to know? Keep reading to learn all about the manufacturers of the tomatoes, the products containing the tomatoes that you should avoid, and what to do next if you believe you have purchased the not-so-tasty tomatoes.

Source: Josephine Baran/Unsplash

Nine tomato products have been recalled by Williams Farms Repack LLC.

According to a May 2 company announcement by Williams Farms Repack LLC via the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) website, tomatoes sold under the brand name H&C Farms Label have been recalled due to salmonella contamination. Per the announcement, the supplier was notified on April 29 that their tomatoes were contaminated with salmonella. Given the date of the announcement, it wasn't until a staggering three days later that this news was actually published on the FDA website.

The affected products were said to be distributed between April 23 and April 28 in three states: Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The nine products with salmonella contamination include: 5x6 25lb

6x6 25lb

Combo 25lb

4x4 2layer

4x5 2layer

60ct 2layer

60ct 18lb loose

XL 18lb Loose

3ct trays.

Customers are advised to return the tomato products to the retail store from which they were purchased for a refund. If that isn't a possibility, customers should discard the remaining tomatoes and not consume them. Those in need of support can also contact Jason Breland at 843-866-7707 or 843-599-5154 for more information.

Ray & Mascari Inc. recalled tomato products in 11 states.

Not to be outdone, another manufacturer, Ray & Mascari Inc., recalled their 4 Count Vine Ripe Tomatoes, which were packaged in clamshell containers and distributed to 11 states. According to the company announcement on the FDA website, the tainted tomatoes were distributed to Gordon Food Service Stores in the following 11 states: Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Michigan

Missouri

Mississippi

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Wisconsin.

Per the company announcement on the FDA website, the Florida-based Hanshaw & Capling Farms notified Ray & Mascari Inc. of a potential salmonella outbreak in their facility. As CBS News notes in their report of the two recalls, individuals infected with salmonella can experience pretty severe and uncomfortable symptoms. Those include: "fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain," as well as the possibility of death for certain individuals, such as infants and older adults.