Costco Shoppers Are Obsessed With a Rare Golden Fruit That Has an Unmatched Taste: ‘That’s A...’

Delighted shoppers are heading to TikTok to invent different ways to cut this golden melon without wasting even a drop of its pulp.

Take a train to the north and head to the Turpan basin, the hottest place in China. Dotted along the vigorous vine trails snaking through the city, there are trees dangling with fruits that resemble golden yellow torpedoes exploding with sweetness that is unmatchable, per Fresh Plaza. Named after Hami, a city in Eastern Xinjiang, China, this fruit is so intoxicating that people can’t stop obsessing over it. Those who have just picked one from a shelf in their local Costco can’t put it back. They say the planet-sized fruit is insanely fragrant. It’s not 10 out of 10, it’s “12 out of 10,” as TikTok user Gray (@ohheyimgray) said in a video.

Shopper overjoyed after trying a Golden hami melon she bought (Image Source: TikTok | @ohheyimgray)

“If I see a fruit I haven’t tried, I will buy it,” Gray captioned the video with the hashtags #Costco and #hamimelon. The video opened with a large, bright fruit sitting on a countertop. The golden yellow rind of the fruit was riddled with embossed texture resembling the webbed pattern of a spiderweb. Gray shared that the other day, when she visited Costco, she had a “religious experience.” “I found this melon called a ‘golden hami.’ I am a melon girl. And I had never seen or heard of this before. It smells ripe.”

She brought in a large-sized kitchen knife and assaulted the luscious-looking melon, revealing the juice-filled innards. “We’re going to cut it the hot dog style,” she said while butchering the fruit. After cutting open the fruit into two halves, she described it by saying, “She looks just like a cantaloupe.” She said it’s a sweeter version of cantaloupe, but “maybe a little firmer.” Also, she described, “the smell is so wafting. It’s so fragrant. It smells really good.”

Shopper slicing a Golden hami melon she bought (Image Source: TikTok | @lauraloojean)

TikTok user, Laura Legge (@lauraloojean) appears in a video whilst slicing a golden hami for the first time ever. “I'm gonna do this just like I would do a cantaloupe,” she told the viewers and sliced away the ends of the melon. In the next step, she lifted the melon into a vertical position and slipped the knife inside its rind to chip away slim pieces without wasting too much pulp.

Image Source: TikTok | @Mashudawn

Image Source: TikTok | @melclark

Once the rind was peeled away, she divided the resulting orange melon into two halves and scooped out the seeds and squishy pulp. “Look how easy that is. Piece of cake,” she exclaimed. She chopped the two seedless melon boats and took a bite. “Hmm, that’s a really good piece of cake,” she said after popping a melon cube in her mouth.

In quite a contrast to Legge’s technique, Katelyn (@katelynskitchen) took a different approach while cutting the honeydew-colored melon. Instead of peeling the rind, she butchered the melon into two large, dome-shaped halves cut from the middle. “The inside looks pretty much like a cantaloupe, but a little bit orange,” she described while scooping out the seedy pulp from one of the domes.

Shopper slicing a Golden hami melon she bought (Image Source: TikTok | @katelynskitchen5)

Then she did what Legge had done. She cut thin strips of slices from the rinds of the melon domes. She shared that this melon seemed much softer and riper than the one she bought previously from Costco. “I’ll probably buy it again,” Katelyn said.

You can follow Gray (@ohheyimgray). Laura Legge (@Lauraloojean), and Katelyn (@katelynskitchen5) on TikTok to watch their videos.