Mushrooms Recalled Across The US After Detecting a Deadly Contamination — FDA Issues Warning

The FDA has warned consumers who may have purchased the enoki mushrooms to return them for a full refund.

Food contamination is predisposing millions of people worldwide to serious diseases, health issues, and, in severe cases, fatalities. It is important that food safety authorities swiftly detect any possible contamination and food products to ensure the safety of consumers. In the latest event, Enoki mushrooms produced by a New York-based company were recalled from stores nationwide due to a potential Listeria contamination, a pathogen responsible for causing foodborne infections, as reported by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Enoki mushroom, needle mushroom or enoki enokitake, Asian cuisine. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | HUIZENG HU)

Hofood99 Inc. in Brooklyn, New York, had initiated a recall of its 200-gram packages of enoki mushrooms following tests that confirmed the food products were contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. It is a bacterium that causes Listeriosis and can be life-threatening in severe forms, according to another FDA report. The mushrooms were distributed in retail stores across the country. Consumers who may have purchased the package or have it stored in their pantries are advised to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

A slice of Italian Vegetable Pizza With Cheese and Mushrooms in the hands of a Girl. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images |Aleksandr Zubkov)

To help identify the product, the official announcement described that the mushrooms were manufactured in a green plastic package with the UPC Barcode 6 976532 310051 printed on its back label. Fortunately, no illnesses linked to the Listeria contamination have been reported so far, but the food authorities remain vigilant and concerned for consumer safety. According to the source, the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development Laboratory Division (MDARD) collected samples from a store in Michigan and carried out tests that confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. This pathogen is usually found in soil, water, sewage, rotting vegetation, and animals.

Surprisingly, they can grow and survive refrigeration, unsanitary food production conditions that often result in contamination. Dr. Kunal Sood, MD (@doctorsood), shared an Instagram reel on the health risks of consuming food contaminated with Listeria. The foodborne illness typically causes serious infections in young children, frail adults, or elderly people. Symptoms include stiffness, nausea, high fever, severe headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and, in extreme cases, may cause miscarriages, premature delivery, life-threatening infections, and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Listeria monocytogenes bacterium, computer illustration. L. monocytogenes is the causative agent of the human disease listeriosis. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Kateryna Kon/Science Photo Library)

There are a few preventive measures people can take to prevent any possible contamination with Listeria. Storing ready-to-eat foods for longer durations, even in the refrigerator, increases the risk of Listeria contamination. The FDA advises wiping up spills in the refrigerator immediately after and regularly cleaning it to prevent foodborne illnesses. Routinely washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after touching food would go a long way to prevent diseases.

A close-up image of fresh mushrooms, packaged in clear plastic bags. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images |DigiPub)

Additionally, pet owners should go the extra mile to prevent cross-contamination when preparing their pet’s food. Washing sinks for pets and human food items should be separate. Pregnant women, elderly people, and adults with compromised immune systems should avoid consuming unpasteurized milk products, raw fish and sprouts, and other raw foods that could potentially be contaminated with L. monocytogenes.

A couple buying canned food in supermarket. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Gustavo Fring)

There have been previous reported listeria outbreaks linked to raw, unpasteurized milk and its products. In August 2023, a Listeria outbreak was linked to ice cream. Two cases were reported, followed by hospitalizations, after a recall was initiated. The product was manufactured by The Ice Cream House of Brooklyn in New York and sold in stores across New Jersey, New York, and Ohio. In situations like these, it is advised to best refrain from consuming the products, however delicious they may seem, and return to the place of purchase, per the CDC.