Martha Stewart Advises Having One Premium and One Less Expensive Bottle of Olive Oil in the Kitchen

Olive oil is one of the finest quality oils and Stewart has one hack to sustainably use your best bottle while also reaping the benefits.

Olive oil has often been deemed one of the finest and the most healthy cooking oils. It is associated with an array of potential health benefits including reduced risk of developing Alzheimer’s or cognitive impairment, good heart and brain health, and improved metabolic syndrome among others. The kitchen staple is also found in almost every household across the globe. However, the quality of olive oil varies depending on the yielding process and price range. Popular homemaker and cook Martha Stewart is one to be reckoned with and she suggests that it is best to always keep two types of olive oil in the kitchen, per Veg News.

Stewart, 83, revealed that the highest quality of olive oil one can purchase is extra virgin olive oil. This type is said to be made from pure, cold-pressed olives in contrast to the other types usually blended in. Extra virgin is “the freshest and most healthful olive oil,” the TV personality said in the "Ask Martha" column for Deseret News in 2009, per the plant-based media channel. Steward suggested a reader to store two olive oils– one for eating and the other for cooking. Although both needed to be extra virgin oils, the only difference between them, she pointed out, is their prices.

Extra virgin oil retains more natural vitamins and minerals from the olives and also tastes better than the rest. The Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia founder advised that two live oil bottles can be used for different purposes. The expensive and premium bottle can be used for using in small proportions while drizzling on cooked food whereas the cheaper extra virgin olive oil bottle can be used for cooking to reap the best benefits. This trick was to ensure that the olive oil’s flavor was savored by people since cooking deteriorates both its aroma and flavor.

“Use the everyday [bottle] when sauteing, grilling, making sauces, or baking. Serve your best oil drizzled over roasted vegetables, whisked into a vinaigrette, tossed with pasta, or simply on its own with a loaf of crusty bread,” Stewart said. More importantly, extra virgin olive oil is squeezed out of the olives after harvest by first pressing, also said to be the highest and purest quality, per Hellenic Agricultural Enterprises. It retains a “bright, fruity taste” that can be tasted when drizzled raw on food, Stewart advised. The New York Times reported their best olive oil brand as Graza Sizzle Extra Virgin Olive Oil, which also offers refills in recyclable aluminum cans.

Finally, proper storage conditions are another important consideration for the sustainable use of extra virgin olive oils. “Oils can turn rancid with exposure to heat or light, or simply with age,” Stewart pointed out. She recommended that olive oils be stored in a cool, dark place to prevent spoilage and can potentially be preserved for a year. Olive oils are 13.8% saturated fat and 10.5% polyunsaturated fat (omega-6 and omega-3) fatty acids.

The most predominant one is oleic acid, known to reduce inflammation and oxidative stress and potentially impact cancer genes, per a Healthline report. Oleic acid makes up about 71% of the oil content and also resists high heat, hence, it’s widespread usage in cooking. The antioxidants in olive oils reduce the risk of chronic diseases affecting the central nervous system and cardiovascular regions. Besides that, it has strong anti-inflammatory properties best for treating cancer, arthritis, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and more.