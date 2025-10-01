Legendary Primatologist Jane Goodall Dies at 91 — Cause of Death Revealed Jane Goodall passed away while on a speaking tour in California. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 1 2025, 3:57 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Known around the globe for her groundbreaking study of wild chimpanzees beginning at age 26, Jane Goodall rightfully earned the nickname “Chimpanzee Lady.” Her desire to study and protect chimpanzees from extinction grew into a global movement about deciding the difference you want to make and acting on it, which is reflected in her well-known and powerful quote: “What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.”

Jane certainly made a difference in the world, between her decades of dedication to chimpanzees in Tanzania to the establishment of the Jane Goodall Institute. Sadly, the world parted ways with Jane on Oct. 1, 2025. She was 91 years old. Like most, you’re probably wondering what happened that led to her passing. Here’s what we know.

What was Jane Goodall's cause of death?

Jane Goodall passed away from natural causes on Oct. 1, 2025, her institute confirmed in an Instagram post. “The Jane Goodall Institute has learned this morning, Wednesday, October 1, 2025, that Dr. Jane Goodall DBE, UN Messenger of Peace and Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, has passed away due to natural causes,” the announcement began. She had been in Los Angeles, Calif., on a speaking tour at the time of her death.

The statement went on to broadly recognize Jane’s groundbreaking contributions: “Dr. Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world.”

In a follow-up post, the institute further honored her legacy, praising her for “[inspiring] curiosity, hope and compassion in countless people around the world, and [for paving] the way for many others — particularly young people who gave her hope for the future.” While Jane was not married at the time of her passing, she was married twice in her lifetime.

Her first marriage was to Dutch baron and wildlife photographer Hugo van Lawick, from 1964 to 1974. The couple welcomed one son, Hugo Eric Louis van Lawick. The two met while she was conducting her chimpanzee research and he was working for National Geographic, according to her organization’s website.

After their 10-year marriage ended, Jane remarried in 1975 to Derek Bryceson, a member of Tanzania’s parliament and former director of Tanzania’s National Parks. Their marriage lasted until his death in 1980. Jane is survived by her son and three grandchildren: Merlin, Angel, and Nick.

Here’s how supporters of Jane Goodall can donate to her legacy.

Jane Goodall dedicated her life to the “longest-running wild chimpanzee study in Gombe National Park, Tanzania,” and became a global conservationist and advocate for animals. She gave so much to the world, and for those who want to honor her work, donations can be made directly through the Jane Goodall Institute’s website to keep her mission alive.

Following the news of her passing, the institute announced it was accepting donations to “keep Jane’s vision moving.” Supporters can give in any amount, either as monetary donations or even in the form of stock contributions.

