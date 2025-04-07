Is 'The White Lotus' Filming Season 4 at an Exclusively Vegan Resort? It Should! Here's what to know about the Season 4 rumors. By Jamie Bichelman Published April 7 2025, 3:23 p.m. ET Source: Stefano Delia/HBO

Piper, no! In advance of the Season 3 finale of The White Lotus, fans were already looking ahead to future seasons. It's safe to say that viewers of the show are insatiable — can you really blame them when seasons are only eight episodes long? — and any morsels of news and fan theories are swallowed whole. If you haven't yet seen the season finale, not to worry, as this story does not contain spoilers. But if you heard that Season 4 would be filmed in a special location, you are not alone.

Is there any truth to the rumor that Season 4 of The White Lotus will be filmed at a vegan resort? If so, where will The White Lotus be produced and can vegan fans visit this resort? We cover all of this, and more, below.

Source: Fabio Fistarol/Unsplash

Is 'The White Lotus' filming Season 4 at a vegan resort?

The truth is, we don't know yet where Season 4 of The White Lotus will be filmed. The rumor that Season 4 would be filmed at a vegan resort was set in motion by the clever team at VegNews, who fessed up at the conclusion of the April 1 story that the news was an April Fool's Day prank.

"As much as we’d love to see Daphne microdosing at dawn, Quinn perfecting his downward dog in a composting workshop, and Nicole spiraling in her caftan during a group fire ceremony, this isn’t a real announcement," the VegNews team wrote at the end of the story. Nevertheless, the possibility still exists that a vegan resort will play host to The White Lotus for Season 4.

Source: Fabio Lovino/HBO

To wit: In January 2025, before the premiere of Season 3, Deadline reported that The White Lotus was renewed for a fourth season. Then, in February, HBO's EVP and Head of Drama, Francesca Orsi, told Deadline that "We’re going on some locations scouting in the next couple of weeks, so we’ll know soon. I can’t really say where we’re going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe.”

On April 6, Deadline reported once more that details of the forthcoming season aren't yet confirmed, but series creator Mike White shed some light on the to-be-announced location. "For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels,” White said.

Can I visit a vegan resort?

Yes, vegan resorts do exist, and they're spectacular. All-inclusive vegan hotels and resorts span the world over, so you can travel to new locations and eat compassionately while doing so. From the Mother Earth Vegan Hotel in Costa Rica to Villa Vegana in Mallorca, Spain, there are innovative places for adventurous vegans to stay and indulge in nourishing, animal-free food.

