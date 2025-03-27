Does Trader Joe's Really Give People Free Flowers on Their Birthday? Many people claim that they received free flowers from Trader Joe's on their birthday — but is there truth to the viral rumor. By Sarah Walsh Published March 27 2025, 12:36 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Imagine strolling into Trader Joe's on your birthday, expecting a free bouquet to brighten your day. Sounds dreamy, right? While businesses like Cinnabon, Baskin-Robbins, and Crumbl Cookies do offer birthday treats, you might not get the same exact treatment at Trader Joe's. The internet is at it again, with many people claiming that they received free flowers from Trader Joe's on their birthday. But let's dig into the story to see what's really growing behind this viral rumor.

Fact or myth: Does Trader Joe's really give out free birthday flowers?

It all started with a TikTok video that spread faster than dandelion fluff in the wind. Suddenly, everyone and their mother was convinced that a trip to Trader Joe's on their special day would result in a free floral fiesta. One TikToker, Mary Rose DeMouy, shared her successful experience, exclaiming, "It worked!" as she showed off her birthday bouquet. The video racked up views and sparked a frenzy of birthday shoppers hoping to score their own gratis greenery.

Trader Joe's firmly debunks the rumor.

Straight from the horse's mouth – or should we say, the grocer's mouth – Trader Joe's spokesperson Nakia Rohde set the record straight: "We do not have any policies about giving away our products". Talk about nipping rumors in the bud! But don't let your petals droop just yet, because there's more to this story than meets the eye.

Trader Joe's employees might still hook you up.

At Trader Joe's, employees are given a degree of autonomy that can lead to delightful surprises for customers. While there's no official policy for handing out free flowers on birthdays, crew members might decide to spread some joy if they're in the mood. It's not necessarily about following a rule. It's more about the personal touch that can turn a regular shopping trip into a memorable experience.

If you happen to mention it's your birthday while chatting with a Trader Joe's employee, you might catch them on a generous day. Some customers have indeed received free bouquets, sharing their excitement on social media. But these are the kind of moments that keep the rumor mill buzzing.