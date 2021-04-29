Baskin-Robbins Launches Oat Milk Ice Cream Nationwide

Just in time for the warm (almost) summer weather, Baskin-Robbins has decided to expand its menu to accommodate vegans nationwide, by launching oat milk ice cream at all 2,500 U.S. locations. Needless to say, the plant-based community is preparing to get their sweet tooth on, and gearing up for the widely beloved frozen treat.

"We’re a brand that’s all about creating new flavor experiences and with so many people living plant-based or flexitarian lifestyles today, we couldn’t be more excited to launch our new oat milk-based option,” Shannon Blakely, VP of Marketing & Culinary at Baskin-Robbins, said in a press release . “We’re so passionate about this new base and Flavor of the Month as it’s not just an evolution of our offerings, but a sign of our passion and commitment to creating what’s ‘next’ in frozen desserts.”

This makes Baskin-Robbins the first major national chain to offer oat milk ice cream, coming two years after Baskin launched its first dairy-free flavors in 2019. Luckily, from May 17 to May 23, customers can get $5 off their first Baskin-Robbins order of $15 or more via Uber Eats and Postmates, when Baskin-Robbins will officially debut on both apps. And it turns out ice cream-loving vegans can look forward to more plant-based flavors later this year — so get pumped.

On Wednesday, April 28, Massachusetts-based ice cream chain, Baskin-Robbins, announced the release of an "oat milk-based and vegan-friendly" Flavor of the Month for May 2021, called Non-Dairy Strawberry Streusel , according to a press release. The new flavor is reminiscent of a homemade strawberry cobbler, as well as the chain's classic Very Berry Strawberry flavor, combining creamy, oat milk-based strawberry ice cream with cinnamon granola and crunchy streusel.

Has Baskin-Robbins offered other vegan options in the past?

As previously mentioned, Baskin-Robbins first hopped aboard the vegan train back in 2019. According to VegNews, the chain's first vegan flavors were Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Chocolate Extreme, which became available in August 2019. A few months later, in November 2019, Baskin-Robbins released Vegan Coffee Caramel Chunk, a wildly popular flavor reminiscent of your dream early morning beverage.

The chain is also widely regarded for its delicious sorbet flavors. The Flavor of the Month in April 2021, for example, was Watermelon Swirl Sorbet, which tasted like the summer picnic of our dreams, and the Daiquiri Ice is a longtime dairy-free favorite. On April 5, Baskin-Robbins also announced the release of a new Mexico-inspired drink that's entirely plant-based called the Mangonada, which is bound to quench your thirst this summer.