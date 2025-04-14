Sam's Club Is Planning to Expand — Here Are the Details of Their Plans, Explained Sam's Club's planned expansion may drive customers away from Costco. By Jamie Bichelman Published April 14 2025, 4:23 p.m. ET Source: Courtesy Walmart

Savvy shoppers know that there are some vegan grocery staples that can be purchased from Sam's Club at affordable prices. From plant-based cheese to affordable gas, there are plenty of reasons why vegan shoppers seeking deals on groceries may choose to buy items in bulk at Sam's Club. Politics aside, many shoppers have been delighted to know that Sam's Club is planning to expand. If you don't currently live within easy commuting distance to a Sam's Club, you may be one day soon.

Whether you're a current Costco member frustrated by their ever-changing policies regarding their membership or you're on the fence about purchasing a membership to Sam's Club, the latest news will certainly interest you. Keep reading to find out what we know right now about Sam's Club's aspirations for expansion and how long it will be until a physical location crops up near you.

Sam's Club expansion plans explained:

The Walmart-owned Sam's Club subsidiary will add 15 new locations annually, according to page 35 of a document from the corporation's April 9 Investment Community Meeting. According to Sam’s Club U.S. CEO Chris Nicholas, there are major plans for expansion "every year for the foreseeable future."

"We are expanding our reach through new clubs and remodels with an eye towards omni engagement and speed on new clubs. We will open the 30 new clubs that we had previously announced, and I'm excited to share that," Nicholas said, per the document. "We have plans to build a pipeline to 15 new clubs every year for the foreseeable future."

The "entire fleet" of existing Sam's Club locations will undergo a remodel, per Nicholas, who believes the expenditures on such a massive undertaking will be made up in ensuing sales and memberships. "We're not limited by our physicality. We're enabled by it," Nichols said.

On the dual nature of revamping their approach to their brick-and-mortar stores as well as developing Sam's Club's online presence, Nichols said the following: "Our journey from here is to create a connected ecosystem of experiences, whether someone's in the club, at home, or somewhere in between. We're blending physical and digital worlds."

Is Sam's Club better than Costco?

According to Grocery Dive, Costco plans to open more than 24 new locations in 2025 alone. Given the massive expected growth of both giants of the "club retail sector," it is natural to wonder if Sam's Club is better than Costco for shoppers seeking affordable goods amid the shrinkflation trend that seemingly touches every aisle of grocery stores. After mishaps in recent years with Costco's bottled water and their coconut water, it's fair to wonder about their quality assurance practices.

The convenience of Sam's Club's Scan & Go app is a big selling point for some tech-minded shoppers. Per one Reddit user, "Sam's Club has a better app. Scan & Go is awesome and saves a bunch of time. But Costco does have some better items. So it just depends on what's important to you."