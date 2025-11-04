Will Aldi Introduce Its Popular Bottle Return Policy in America? The company is known for its "Reverse Vending Machines." By Lauren Wellbank Published Nov. 4 2025, 4:23 p.m. ET Source: Marques Thomas/Unsplash

Aldi has long been a popular retailer when it came to shoppers who were looking to score some savings on everyday essentials. And, as inflation rates have crept up over the years, more and more people have found themselves turning to the discount grocery whenever they need anything from eggs to a new pair of socks. However, the real savings may be found for some living outside the U.S., thanks to the company's "Reverse Vending Machines," which allow people to make a little extra cash.

The program works by paying people a small refund when they return their empty bottles and cans to their local Aldi retailer. According to Yahoo, the program began in February 2024, and in the first year and a half, the company accepted some 363 million cans and bottles, which netted shoppers a total payout of nearly 72 million dollars. That news is leaving many customers wondering if Aldi has a bottle return policy in America, and where they need to go to take part in the savings.



Does Aldi have bottle return in the U.S.?

Shoppers in Michigan may be the only ones who get to take advantage of the international retailer's giveback program. That's because the state has a policy that requires you to pay a 10-cent deposit for every bottle or can you purchase, according to one Redditor. Once you return that can, you'll be given back your money, which essentially means that you won't be making a profit when you come back to the store. Other states have similar rules, according to Wikipedia.

The legislation is known as container deposit legislation (CDL) and is sometimes referred to by the nickname "bottle bills." Some of the states with these types of policies include: California

Connecticut

Hawaii

Iowa

Maine

Massachusetts

Michigan

New York

Oregon

Vermont While the rules and dollar amounts involved are different by state, many of them seem to require an upfront deposit in order to cash out when you return your bottles and cans.



What is Aldi's bottle return policy?

It appears that Ireland is one of the first places where the bottle return policy has been rolled out. According to the company's website, shoppers need to bring their empty and undamaged bottles and cans featuring Re-Turn logos to their nearest participating Aldi. Once there, they need to use the Reverse Vending Machine to deposit them, which will issue a receipt that can be taken to the register to be cashed out.

Bottles measuring between 150-500 milliliters can be cashed in for 15 cents, while those that are between 500 milliliters to 3 liters can be cashed in for a quarter. The company says that it's only excepting certain materials as of 2025, and they include PET plastic bottles, as well as aluminum and steel cans. Reverse Vending Machines will not accept glass or milk cartons, which could create some confusion.