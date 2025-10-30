Taco Kits Distributed to Aldi and Other Stores Across 28 States Recalled Due to Seasoning Packet Mix-up

Teasdale Foods, Inc. recalls its product after milk was found in the seasoning packet.

A bizarre mix-up paused the distribution of dinner Taco Kits that are largely consumed in the United States. Teasdale Foods, Inc., recalled certain Taco Dinner Kits over a dangerous mix-up in the seasoning packets of the product, as announced by the FDA. Imagine opening a seasoning packet and finding cocoa mix inside it. After receiving several complaints, the company recalled the product that was distributed in Giant, Martin’s, and Aldi retail stores located in 28 states.

A plate of tacos. (Image Source: Getty Images |BURCU ATALAY TANKUT)

This mix-up is certainly unpleasant, but there's a bigger health concern that drove the company and the FDA to impose quick action. The replacement of seasoning with cocoa powder added a milk product to the kits without any allergen disclaimer. If any severely lactose-intolerant person were to consume contaminated tacos, the consequences would be dire for the consumer and the manufacturer. Injecting even a small amount of milk content could cause severe allergies to those who are extremely allergic or sensitive to milk products, potentially leading to a life-threatening condition.

Cooked Food On Blue Plate. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Chitokan C. )

Fortunately, no illness or allergies have been reported so far. However, the agency has urged people to get medical consultation after accidental consumption of the product. The FDA has released product details to make consumers stay wary of the product. The Martins’ and Giant Crunchy Taco Dinner Kit is packed in a purple box with UPC: 68826757516 printed on it. The product belongs to lot code 25257 with an expiration date of 13 March 2026 and has been distributed to Alabama, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Tacos fish plate. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Stephanie Nantel)

Casa Mamita Soft Taco Dinner Kit comes in a blue and yellow box with 4099100318715 UPC and lot code 25259 printed on it. This affected product comes with the expiration date of 15 March 2026. While purchasing the Taco Dinner Kits, make sure to cross-check the product label or avoid the product altogether. In case anybody has already purchased them, it's best to throw them away or opt for a refund or return at the retail store you purchased from. People who have queries regarding the product can contact the company via their email: teasdalecomplaints@teasdalefoods.com.

A picture of taco seasoning spilling from a teaspoon. (Representative Image Source: Michelle Lee Photography)

The FDA also revealed what caused the mix-up. The cocoa mix packets containing milk instead of taco seasoning were caused by a third party. The agency revealed that the seasoning packets were mislabeled by the third party that provides the seasoning in the first place. The manufacturing company and the FDA recalls are a long process, during which the agency ensures that the affected products are discarded and raises awareness among consumers. The Food and Drug Administration has always been proactive in conducting recalls once a product is discovered to be contaminated, posing a threat to consumers, or has the potential to cause a disease outbreak.

Headquarters of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Grandbrothers)

"The FDA has determined that all reasonable efforts have been made to remove or correct the violative product in accordance with the recall strategy, and proper disposition has been made according to the degree of hazard," as per the official website. "Recalls that are not indicated as being terminated are either ongoing or completed." Recently, the agency recalled the Twin Sisters Creamery's raw milk cheese that was found to be contaminated with Shiga toxin, which produces Escherichia coli (STEC) and Escherichia coli O103.

More on Green Matters

FDA Recalls More Than 6 Million Eggs Over Salmonella Risk — Check if Yours Are Safe

This Drug Could Provide Relief for Those With Severe Food Allergies — and the FDA Finally Approved It

Is It Possible to Eat Vegan at Taco Bell? How to Make Your Order Plant-Based