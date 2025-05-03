FDA Warns Aldi Shoppers in 4 States Against Buying One Product That May Contain ‘Foreign Object’

This common kitchen staple from one particular brand could become a choking hazard when consumed due to unknown contamination.

Ever since the packaged food industry started flourishing, our weekly grocery trips have turned into a journey of challenges. From deciding the shopping list based on our family's requirements and allergies to checking the label on every product we buy in the supermarket, it's one big rollercoaster ride. Adding to it, one must also be cautious of what not to buy. Popular retail chains like Walmart, Trader Joe's, Costco, Aldi, and so on are constantly subjected to food recalls due to potential contamination. One such recall has been announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on a common kitchen staple from Aldi sold in four US states.

An Aldi store viewed from the outside. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Point and Shoot)

On February 15th, Great Lakes Cheese Company Inc. voluntarily initiated the recall of their 340g Happy Farms' Colby Jack cheese pouches, primarily sold in Aldi stores across Connecticut, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The FDA classified it as a "Class II risk," which indicates "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," as per the federal agency. This recall came into light after 400 cases of the shredded cheese pouches were found to be contaminated.

Shredded cheese on a wooden board. (Representative Image Source: Freepik | jcomp)

The FDA pointed out that the pouches, packaged in flexible plastic stand-up pouches with UPC 4061463330840 and Best By dates of July 13, 2025, and July 14, 2025, were subjected to recall in the aforementioned states. Though the nature of contamination is unknown, a Class II risk often represents the presence of foreign objects, like small pieces of plastic or metal. This had accounted for about 10 percent of recalls issued by the FDA and the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) between 2020 to 2024, as per Trace One, a regulatory compliance company. The company also pointed out that the overall food recalls in the US have increased by 15% during these years.

Shredded plastic garbage in a sack. (Representative Image Source: Freepik | frimufilms)

When consumed, the products contaminated with metal or plastic shards could end up choking the person, injuring their internal organs, or causing dental injuries. So, people must watch out for the recalls and the product expiration dates while grocery shopping. In case one has already purchased the recall items, the FDA points out that the person must immediately check the recall instructions. There should be a warning about throwing away or returning the food item to the place of purchase, as per Newsweek. If someone has already consumed the product, then they should closely watch out for the symptoms mentioned in the recall alerts.

Man checking a product's packaging label while shopping (Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels | Photo by かわい サムライ)

This wasn't the only recall of Aldi's product in 2025. The retail chain voluntarily recalled Inspired Cuisine Baby Potatoes with Herbs and Butter of 385g pack size, with a use-by date of April 12, 2025, due to the presence of "milk," making it a potential risk for anyone with an intolerance for milk or milk products. The company offered a refund to anyone returning the product to the store. Also, FSIS announced a recall of 24,000 pounds of frozen food by Bestway Sandwiches Inc from Aldi's in January 2025 due to the potential presence of metal pieces.