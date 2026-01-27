Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh Physical Stores Are Closing and Being Converted to Whole Foods More than 100 new Whole Foods locations will open over the coming years. By Jamie Bichelman Published Jan. 27 2026, 5:30 p.m. ET Source: AmazonFresh/X

Relying on Amazon and its umbrella of grocery delivery services has helped many mobility-impaired and immunocompromised individuals through public health scares over the years. Ever since Amazon began offering Whole Foods shopping and delivery directly through its app, customers have taken advantage of the ease of use of these services. Today, it seems that Amazon is shifting its focus away from both Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh physical stores and recommitting to focusing on Whole Foods.

Why is Amazon shuttering its Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh stores, when will the stores officially close, and what comes next for loyal customers who rely on these convenient grocery ordering and delivery services? It's important for countless customers throughout the U.S. to know the logistics of these closures, as well as what the next steps will be for those locations transitioning to Whole Foods stores. Continue reading to learn more about the details of the Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh closures.

Amazon is closing its Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh physical stores.

According to a story published by Amazon in Amazon News, the online retail giant is set to close both Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh physical stores. Amazon will then convert those locations to Whole Foods Market stores; over the coming years, Amazon anticipates more than 100 new Whole Foods Market locations. "We are...increasing our investment in our physical stores that are resonating with customers," the company writes in the Amazon News article.

The company recognizes that online grocery ordering has become a booming market and plans to expand. "The convenience of buying fresh groceries alongside a broad array of other merchandise is resonating with shoppers. Perishable grocery sales through this Same-Day service have grown 40x since January 2025, and fresh groceries now make up nine of the top ten most-ordered items in areas where perishable groceries are available for Same-Day Delivery," according to the Amazon News article.

In addition to the Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh physical store closures, Amazon announced that it has launched "a compelling new format" to build upon the Whole Foods brand's recognition, which it is calling Whole Foods Market Daily Shop. The brand promises a smaller store format and "a curated selection of grab-and-go meals, coffee, and everyday essentials." Thus far, five such stores are already open, and five additional stores are forthcoming in 2026, per Amazon News.

The current Whole Foods Market Daily Shop locations span New York, Virginia, and New Jersey, according to Grocery Dive. According to a Whole Foods press release on Dec. 18, 2025, the next Whole Foods Market Daily Shop location is scheduled to open in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood at some point "in early 2026."

