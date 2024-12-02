Amazon Delivery Driver Begs People to Stop Putting Delivered Packages on Their Beds or Kitchen Counters

Irrespective of what contents the package may contain, its outer packaging is not safe to be placed on frequently touched home surfaces.

The excitement of receiving your Amazon order is unmatched. Cutting open the cardboard box or tearing the white Amazon packet is a joyful feeling that millions experience every day. However, once the package is collected from the delivery driver, one needs to watch out for the peevish menace of a layer of dirt or grime from the driver’s hands who visited hundreds of other delivery stops. Blind to this fact, we may at times place the packages on a table, bed, or countertop. Alex (@aayyeelex), an Amazon delivery driver, warned people in a TikTok video to never put their packages on their beds, countertops, or pillows, because it’s “gross.”

“As someone who works for Amazon, stop putting your boxes… on your bed and your counters,” said Alex, while flashing her hand in front of the camera. The hand was smeared with dirt from the outdoors even after they had washed it. “This is about 20 to 25 stops,” Alex said. “It’s kind of gross.” According to an estimate, more than 275,000 Amazon drivers deliver more than 10 million packages every day, which means that many of them are assigned hundreds of stops. Hopping from one house to the other causes them to pick up all kinds of germs, dust motes, smoke, and dirt. And by the time they arrive at a stop, their hands indeed must carry a lot of these things, which may transfer onto the package’s outer covering.

Writing in an article, digital journalist, Kim Komando, offered some tips for handling product packaging with care. “If you have them, put on a pair of gloves and place your package in a safe, secure outdoor location, like the backyard, patio, or balcony, for 24 hours,” Komando wrote. If it’s a plastic package, she recommended leaving it in a secure spot for up to three days. “Trace amounts of particles could still cling to the material, but they will be less likely to infect you or spread indoors.” Then she advised people to remove their gloves, dispose of them immediately, and wash their hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water.

Meanwhile, people on TikTok appreciated Alex’s advice on treating the packages. Others share the hacks they already employ to ensure proper sanitization of packages as well as their home space while receiving the order. @.123 suggested delivery drivers wear protective gloves, which Alex said is not mandatory currently. @mysystemnightmare shared that they have a bin in their house, “We put the packages there. We never put them on our beds or other places. It's just dirty!”

Other delivery drivers shared recalled similar experiences after watching the video. @darkskin_deedee said when they worked as a driver, their hands would become almost black after touching so many packages. @bru2024maha added, "When I worked there, people would literally throw boxes on the ground. I used to sit on boxes." This thing about dirty hands doesn’t just happen in Amazon deliveries or any product delivery for that matter. People working as bank cashiers and librarians shared that the same thing happens in their workplace too.

