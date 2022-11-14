Cars Produce More Pollution Every Year Than You Might Think

Cars can easily be considered one of the greatest inventions of the modern world. They have transformed the ways so many of us live, given us greater ways to connect with others, and allowed people to live longer lives. But of course, they don’t come without their downsides.

Unfortunately, the gases that cars produce not only harm human health, but they aren’t great for the environment. According to the U.S. Department of Ecology (DOE), burning gas and fuels from cars contain greenhouse gases that contribute to the climate crisis. But how much pollution do cars produce? Here’s what we know.