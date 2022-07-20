Beagles Rescued From Envigo Breeding Facility Are Now up for Adoption

If you're looking to adopt, a number of the rescued pups will be available for adoption through the MSPCA and NEAS by sometime next week. Until then, though, organizations are looking for fosters, potential adopters, and even donations.

“It’s not easy to find the resources and space needed to care for such a large number of dogs, but our mission is to protect animals and relieve their suffering,” MSPCA-Angell's director of adoption centers and programs, Mike Keiley, told Mass Live.