Car Tire Dust Is a Major Source of Microplastics, and It’s Killing Marine Life

Many think of rubber as highly sustainable and biodegradable, but the impact of car tires is higher than we thought. Car tires contain far more than just the tree-derived materials — and it's taking a serious toll on the planet.

For years, coho salmon were dying en masse on their way to spawn in Washington state's Puget Sound, and scientists couldn't figure out why. But a study from this year shows dust from the tires containing 6PPD-quinone is highly toxic to marine life, and is likely to blame.