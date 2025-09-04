Can You Have Lightning Without Rain? Here’s What the Experts Say There's even a name for these types of storms. By Lauren Wellbank Published Sept. 4 2025, 1:43 p.m. ET Source: Micah Tindell/Unsplash

Seeing the bright flash of lightning, followed by some thunder, and a whole lot of rain is a normal experience for many people across the country. These types of thunderstorms are a common weather occurrence that can happen in much of the U.S. However, some people have experienced something slightly different than your typical thunderstorm, and they're reported seeing lightning without all of the rest of the typical signs of a storm.

Article continues below advertisement

Sometimes that can be unsettling for people, which is why they may find themselves asking why there is lightning but not rain, and what it means. The good news is that this type of storm doesn't mean anything bad is happening, but instead that you are experiencing something commonly referred to as a dry thunderstorm. And, depending on where you live, this may be something you see pretty often. Curious why this happens? Keep reading as we dig into the weather phenomena and explain.

Source: NOAA/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Why is there lightning but no rain?

There are a few reasons why you may be seeing lightning without rain, according to Wikipedia, and one of the culprits is usually evaporation. That's right, if you're seeing the sights of a storm minus the precipitation, chances are that the rainfall has evaporated before it has had a chance to reach the ground. But, just because the rain doesn't reach the ground, it doesn't mean that the lightning strikes won't as well. Wikipedia notes that these types of storms produce a lot of strikes.

In fact, this type of lightning is known for causing wildfires in certain regions of the country, likely due to the dry conditions in which these storms occur. Not only that, but these storms can also produce gusty conditions, which can fan flames, allowing these naturally occurring wildfires to burn out of control. As such, the National Weather Service will issue weather alerts when dry thunderstorms are expected.

Article continues below advertisement

Where do dry thunderstorms happen?

We mentioned that some areas are more likely to see these conditions than others. The western part of the U.S. sees more frequent dry thunderstorms, likely thanks to the heat and lack of humidity that the region is known for. Wikipedia says that the summer months are when these storms are more likely to pop up, producing rainwater that can't quite make it through the dry lower levels of the atmosphere in the desert and other arid regions.