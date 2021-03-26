Why does this happen? Do green skies really mean a tornado is coming? Keep reading to learn the basics behind this celestial phenomenon.

In The Wizard of Oz, Dorothy lives through a terrifying twister before finding herself in the green-hued Emerald City. But in real life, things are actually the opposite: in many instances, the sky turns green before a tornado .

According to AccuWeather, there is no explicit connection between a green sky and tornadoes; however, it is common for a green sky to appear before a tornado. So, if the sky above you is suddenly as green as the Emerald City, you don’t necessarily need to prepare for disaster — but going inside and checking your local weather forecast is highly advised.

Why does the sky turn green before a tornado?

That said, a green sky often does occur before or during a tornado, thunderstorm, or other extreme weather event. Why is this? First, let’s go over why the sky is normally blue. As explained by NASA, as sunlight reaches planet Earth's atmosphere, the gases and particles in the atmosphere reflect the sunlight in every direction. Because blue light travels in smaller waves, blue light is reflected more than any other color, resulting in a blue sky during the day.

So what makes the sky go green when a tornado is imminent? Scott Bachmeier, a research meteorologist from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, explained in an article for the university that green clouds and skies only happen “if the cloud is very deep, which generally only occurs in thunderstorm clouds … Those are the kind of storms that may produce hail and tornadoes.”

Article continues below advertisement

He added that a green sky also means a cloud is extremely tall — and because thunderclouds are very tall (in fact, they’re the tallest clouds), seeing a green sky often does mean a tornado or hail storm is in the works.

This phenomenon also has to do with the combination of red sunsets and water droplets in the air that often occur during tornadoes, as per SciShow. (Most tornadoes occur around sundown hours.) Even though water droplets reflect blue light best, when tall storm clouds are present, the water droplets in the clouds are better able to reflect the green light into our eyes than they are able to reflect the warm colors of the sunset — making the sky appear green.

Article continues below advertisement