Water Outages in Asheville, N.C.: Water Outage Map, Causes, and More

Residents of Asheville, N.C. are in a bind right now, as water supplies are few and far between. Entire communities and businesses across the southern mountain town are without H2O, as some sort of interference has reportedly affected the city's distribution system. Those who do have water are being asked to boil water before drinking it, even though contamination has not yet been confirmed.

But where are the Asheville water outages, and what is causing them?