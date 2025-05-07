A Hail Storm in Paris Led to Pure Chaos — and Amazing Reactions on Social Media Locals and tourists alike were surprised by the heavy hail storm. By Jamie Bichelman Updated May 7 2025, 1:39 p.m. ET Source: hegingerwanderlust/TikTok

Chaotic, wacky weather around the world has led many to realize that the ongoing climate crisis is causing mayhem in unexpected, often dangerous ways. For example, climate change caused issues in Paris amid the 2024 Olympics. Paris is once again the site of viral weather, this time thanks to videos capturing a hail storm that caused massive issues, including flooding, along famous roadways in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Locals and tourists alike were shocked by the hellacious hail that stormed down upon the city. If you haven't yet seen the images and videos that have gone viral on TikTok, you're in for equal shock and awe. Keep reading to find out more about the Parisian hail storm of May 2025 and how it impacted the travel operations throughout the city.



A hail storm took Parisian locals and visitors by surprise.

At the beginning of May, UK travel blogger Ellie (@thegingerwanderlust) posted a video of considerable chaos caused by a hail storm with the caption: "The fact I was having a picnic by the seine 2 hours before," Ellie writes before saying that "Paris in May be like" followed by a sun emoji, rain emoji, another sun emoji, and a snowflake emoji. "I've lived in Paris for like five years and I've never seen weather like this, especially on May 3," she says in the video.

The extent of the devastation is still being assessed. According to a report in the BBC, "marble-size hail was seen pelting Paris' streets, while cars were damaged by trees felled by lightning on Saturday afternoon. Minor flooding also led to Metro stations being temporarily closed, according to local reports."

People are sharing the craziest videos of the weather in Paris on TikTok.

The slew of videos documenting the Parisian hail storm occasioned commenters to share their thoughts on how the unexpected weather is related to climate change. "Climates be changing," one user responded to Ellie's video, while another user opined: "Upstate NY has been experiencing tornado warnings. Climate change is doing its thing."

"Let's go sit on a terrace and have a spritz, it's so nice out," is overlayed on a video by a less-famous Parisian TikTokker named Emily (@coucouemily) in which massive hail stones are seen causing significant damage throughout the city. "Guys[,] who nominated Paris for the ice bucket challenge[?]" one TikTok user commented, while another humorously noted that "Emily in Paris neglected to show this part," referring to both the hit Netflix show and the TikTok video creator's name.

